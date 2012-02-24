Track Cycling Worlds: Great Britain team announced

Image 1 of 3 Back at the top...Chris Hoy wins the sprint gold (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the omnium pursuit (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

The 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships are due to roll into the historic Australian city of Melbourne in a few weeks' time (April 4-8) and British Cycling has today revealed the squad that will be on the plane Down Under.

Team GB performed brilliantly at last weekend's Track World Cup in London, where they raced to the top of the medals table and to two new world records in the 2012 Olympic velodrome. They will be looking to continue their momentum in Australia as their preparations for the London 2012 Olympics move up another notch.

"The London World Cup was very positive for us in terms of performance and we're looking to continue the momentum going into the World Championships," said British Cycling Performance Director David Brailsford.

"We have selected a very similar team to travel to the World Championships; the only difference is in the men's sprint squad. In London, Ross Edgar was in the early stages of recovering from an injury and we think the best option for him now is to focus his training in the gym and on the road over the next few months and as such he won't travel to Australia - this doesn't mean we have ruled him out of selection for the Olympic Games.

"The sprint coaches also feel that Philip Hindes has shown great potential in training and therefore it would be good for his development to shadow the World Championships team this year. Overall, we're going to Australia feeling confident, and we're looking forward to competing one last time before the Olympic Games."

Sprint

Matt Crampton

Philip Hindes

Sir Chris Hoy

Jason Kenny

Victoria Pendleton

Jess Varnish

Men's Endurance

Steven Burke

Ed Clancy

Pete Kennaugh

Ben Swift

Geraint Thomas

Women's Endurance

Wendy Houvenaghel

Dani King

Joanna Rowsell

Laura Trott