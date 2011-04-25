Tour of America's Dairyland Women’s Series receives sponsorship boost

2010 Tour of America's Dairyland final overall women's podium (l-r): Carrie Cash, Sarah Caravella and Tina Schofield (Image credit: John Wilke)

Becker Law Office of Madison, Wisconsin, has signed on to be the presenting sponsor of the Women's Pro 1/2/3 and Women's Cat 3/4 Series within the 2011 Tour of America's Dairyland presented by Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, June 16-26.

Through the generous support of Becker Law Office's founder Don Becker, the total combined overall payouts for individual racers in the Pro Women 1/2/3 and Cat 3/4 Women race categories will increase to nearly $31,000.

Becker, an overall sponsor of the Tour of America's Dairyland in 2010, said he knew he wanted to commit to sponsoring the women's races after witnessing the women's exhibited dedication and athleticism firsthand at the Giro d'Grafton, a USA CRITS race, in 2010.

"The focus of many cycling races is often on the power of the guys, which is certainly valid. But to see these professional women and mothers out there just pouring it on and holding their own - impressive," said Becker. "I just think they deserve a little more recognition, and Becker Law Office is in a position to give it to them."

In addition to the spike in payouts, daily winners of the Pro Women 1/2/3 and Cat 3/4 Women races will receive the Becker Law Office pink cowprint Leader's Jersey on the podium.

Becker, himself an avid cross-country skier, has an extensive history in sponsoring sporting events ranging from local high school teams and recreation programs to charitable bike tours and cross-country ski races, including the American Birkebeiner.

"These athletes are tremendous role models for our youth. Such enthusiasm and passion should be rewarded," said Becker. "Becker Law Office is proud to be affiliated with Tour of America's Dairyland, and I guarantee it's going to be a fun ride for all the women who race ToAD this year… I may have a surprise or two up my cuff-linked lawyer sleeve."

In all, over $126,000 in cash and mega primes will be awarded to racers of multiple categories during the 2011 Tour of America's Dairyland presented by Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. In its third year, Tour of America's Dairyland will feature a spectator-packed USA CRITS Series race as well as eight other criteriums, one road race, and a non-aero equipment time trial across 11 Wisconsin communities: Shorewood, Thiensville, Grafton, Waukesha, Greenbush, Schlitz Park in Downtown Milwaukee, Ripon, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Downer Avenue on Milwaukee's Eastside, and Madison, the state Capitol.

Overall 2010 Men's and Women's Pro titles went to James Stemper (Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) and Sarah Caravella (Team Card).