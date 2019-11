Tour de Suisse stage 8 time trial start times

Egan Bernal attacks on the final climb during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After the mighty San Gottardo on Friday, the Tour de Suisse contenders face a different test on stage 8 with a 19.2km individual time trial starting and finishing in Goms.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) wears the yellow jersey and he carries an overall lead of 41 seconds on world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merid). Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) lies third overall at 1:13.

Enzo Wouters (Lotto Soudal) will be the first of 138 starters on Saturday’s stage, with the Belgian rolling down the start ramp at 14:31 CET. The early starters set off at one-minute intervals, while the top 10 on GC will set off at two-minute intervals.

Dennis begins his effort at 16:56 local time, with Bernal setting out two minutes later.



Stage 8 Tour de Suisse start order: