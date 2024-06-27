Tour de France stage wins the goal, but green jersey 'a good option' for lighter Mads Pedersen

By
published

'I have to be in the top three or top five in every sprint we do to be the mix for the green jersey'

Mads Pedersen
Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Lidl-Trek missing their Tour de France GC leader after Tao Geoghegan-Hart after the British rider was hit by COVID-19 and a fractured rib, the team has recalibrated their goals for the race.

Stage hunting will be the aim, with the likes of Toms Skujins, 2023 king of the mountains Giulio Ciccone, and two-time stage winner Mads Pedersen leading the US team's charge.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix