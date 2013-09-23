Three new Russian riders for Katusha

Image 1 of 3 Egor Silin (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Egor Silin (Astana) likes what he sees for a pre-race meal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The RusVelo men's and women's team in Mallorca (Image credit: RusVelo)

Three more Russian riders will ride for Katusha Team in the coming season. Egor Silin comes over from Team Astana, while Alexander Rybakov and Pavel Kochetkov come from the RusVelo Professional Continental team.

Silin, 25, returns to Katusha after two years with Astana. He started his pro career with the Russian team in 2010. This year he has finished 12th overall at the Vuelta a Murcia and 14th overall at the Volta a Catalunya.

Rybakov, 25, rode for the Continental-ranked Itera-Katusha team in 2010 and 2012, before moving up to RusVelo this year. In 2013 he won the Memorial Oleg Dyachenko, and placed ninth in the Russian national championship road race.

The 27-year-old Kochetkov also spent two years with Itera-Katusha and then joined RusVelo in 2013. He was fourth in this year's Russian national championship road race and sixth on the first stage of the Giro del Trentino.

Like all WorldTour teams, Katusha “can't be a mono-national structure, however, the Russian part of the project has to improve continuously,” said general manager Viacheslav Ekimov. “All three newcomers have a great potential and can reach some good results. I am sure they will strengthen our team.”