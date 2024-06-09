’There will be a lot of reflection after this’ - Derek Gee on third overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné

DS Impey compares him to Geraint Thomas

Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) celebrates at podium as third place winner
Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) celebrates at podium as third place winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a series of firsts for Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) at the Critérium du Dauphiné - first WorldTour stage win, first time wearing a leader’s jersey and after today, the first time on a final GC podium at a WorldTour race.

Every day the Canadian rider surprised everyone, himself included, and he admits that he “was nervous, waiting for the legs to give out.” But the legs held on almost until the end, and long enough to claim third overall at the Tour de France warm-up stage, 38 seconds behind Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).

