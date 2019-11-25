The Rayner Foundation celebrates 25th annual dinner - Gallery

Simon Yates helps to raise funds for British riders
The 25th dinner for The Rayner Foundation saw British cycling stars of past, present and future convene in Leeds' New Dock Hall on Saturday November 23 for an evening of celebration and fundraising.
Known as the Dave Rayner Fund before being awarded charitable status last month, the foundation was set up in 1995 in memory of British rider Dave Rayner, who died at the age of 27 after an altercation outside a nightclub in 1994.
The charity supports young British riders aspiring to make it as professionals, helping them with the cost and undertaking of racing abroad. Over the years, more than £1,000,000 has been raised, helping the likes of David Millar, Charly Wegelius, Dan Martin, Ian Stannard, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Hannah Barnes and many others.
Unlike his twin brother, Adam, Simon Yates was not a beneficiary of the fund, but was one of the star riders present at Saturday's dinner in Leeds.
The former Vuelta a España winner donated a Mitchelton-Scott jersey to the auction, which is a highlight of the dinner and a key part of the organisation's fundraising. Also on offer on the evening were signed yellow and green jerseys from the Tour de France, as well as retro bikes and other memorabilia.
