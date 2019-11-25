The Rayner Foundation celebrates 25th annual dinner - Gallery

Image 1 of 35 Simon Yates (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 2 of 35 The 25th Rayner dinner took place in Leeds on November 23 (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 3 of 35 The goods up for grabs in the auction (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 4 of 35 The raffle table (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 5 of 35 The 25th Rayner dinner took place in Leeds on November 23 (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 6 of 35 The 25th Rayner dinner took place in Leeds on November 23 (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 7 of 35 Ineos rider Chris Lawless on stage (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 8 of 35 Simon Yates at The Rayner Foundation dinner (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 9 of 35 Adam Blythe on stage (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 10 of 35 The class of 2019 (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 11 of 35 Chris Lawless on stage with Adam Blythe and Rob Hayles (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 12 of 35 89-year-old Brian Robinson is president of The Rayner Foundation (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 13 of 35 A bike is auctioned off (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 14 of 35 The jerseys up for grabs in the auction (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 15 of 35 Simon Yates on stage with Rob Hayles (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 16 of 35 Rob Hayles presenting (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 17 of 35 Simon Yates (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 18 of 35 Recipients of the fund (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 19 of 35 The auction is underway (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 20 of 35 Yates auctions off a jersey (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 21 of 35 The committee on stage (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 22 of 35 The 25th Rayner dinner took place in Leeds on November 23 (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 23 of 35 Committee member Joscelin Ryan (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 24 of 35 Chris Lawless donates his Tour de Yorkshire winner's jersey (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 25 of 35 Journalist William Fotheringham donates some proceeds from his latest book (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 26 of 35 A signed Great Britain jersey is donated (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 27 of 35 A Tour de France green jersey was up for grabs (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 28 of 35 Philippa York was in attendance (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 29 of 35 Simon Yates was one of the main attractions (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 30 of 35 Cycling goodies were available in the raffle (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 31 of 35 Adam Blythe on stage with Tim Harris and Rob Hayles (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 32 of 35 The committee on stage (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 33 of 35 The 25th Rayner dinner took place in Leeds on November 23 (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 34 of 35 The 25th Rayner dinner took place in Leeds on November 23 (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)) Image 35 of 35 Artwork up for grabs (Image credit: SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd))

The 25th dinner for The Rayner Foundation saw British cycling stars of past, present and future convene in Leeds' New Dock Hall on Saturday November 23 for an evening of celebration and fundraising.

Known as the Dave Rayner Fund before being awarded charitable status last month, the foundation was set up in 1995 in memory of British rider Dave Rayner, who died at the age of 27 after an altercation outside a nightclub in 1994.

The charity supports young British riders aspiring to make it as professionals, helping them with the cost and undertaking of racing abroad. Over the years, more than £1,000,000 has been raised, helping the likes of David Millar, Charly Wegelius, Dan Martin, Ian Stannard, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Hannah Barnes and many others.

Unlike his twin brother, Adam, Simon Yates was not a beneficiary of the fund, but was one of the star riders present at Saturday's dinner in Leeds.

The former Vuelta a España winner donated a Mitchelton-Scott jersey to the auction, which is a highlight of the dinner and a key part of the organisation's fundraising. Also on offer on the evening were signed yellow and green jerseys from the Tour de France, as well as retro bikes and other memorabilia.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of photos from the event.

To learn more about the Rayner Foundation, click here.