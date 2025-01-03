'The future of cycling is in danger' – Lotto manager wary of rising budgets and sport moving towards a football-style model of transfers

'Anyone who has the budget to buy a Citroën cannot expect to be able to drive a Ferrari'

Lotto jersey
Lotto's 2025 jersey (Image credit: Lotto-Dstny)

Lotto manager Stephane Heulot has spoken about the difficulties his team faces as budgets increase around the sport, with riders leaving for larger contracts elsewhere and the ongoing battle to attract sponsors.

The team will this season be without a co-title sponsor after Dstny left at the end of 2024. Several major riders have also left during the winter as Maxim Van Gils, Florian Vermeersch, and Victor Campenaerts have all moved on to bigger budget teams Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, and Visma-Lease A Bike.

