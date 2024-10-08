The 3km rule will no longer apply to riders crashing solo

Riders crashing solo with less than three kilometres to the finish no longer automatically be awarded same time as rivals from January 1 2025

UCI Road World Championships elite men&#039;s road race
UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI is set to introduce a small but significant change in 2025 to their regulations applying to the 'three kilometre' (or 'sprint zone') rule in stage races. 

As of January 1, lone riders who crash within that distance and are delayed will no longer automatically be awarded the same time at the finish as their fellow competitors.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.