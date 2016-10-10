Team Sky chairman assures continued support

Team Sky's Dave Brailsford and Bradley Wiggins at the 2012 Tour de France

After weeks of negative attention surrounding Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins' legal use of a strong corticosteroid drug for allergies, Sky News Deputy Head Graham McWilliam who is chairman of the Team Sky board has reassured the team that he continues to support and believe in them.

The questions regarding Team Sky began with the Fancy Bears' leak of Bradley Wiggins' Therapeutic Use Exemption to legally take an injection of the normally banned in-competition corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide prior to the 2011 and 2012 Tours de France and the 2013 Giro d'Italia.

More scrutiny continued with a new UKAD investigation into allegations of a delivery of a medical package to the team at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011, and reports that a former Team Sky doctor was handing out the strong pain killer Tramadol 'freely' while working with British Cycling.

McWilliam wrote to the team: "Keep your feet firmly on the ground and stay focused on what's important. For Team Sky taht's racing and winning, the right way. That's what we've done from the start and that's what we'll continue to do in future (sic).

"I can assure you of Sky's full and continued support. There is no equivocation on our part. We trust you, we believe in you and we remain as excited about this sport as ever."