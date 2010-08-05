Taylor Phinney soldiers on for Radioshack in Denmark

Image 1 of 2 Taylor Phinney (Radioshack) (Image credit: Ulrik Møberg) Image 2 of 2 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) sprints to win the U23 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Despite a less than ideal start to his Radioshack career, Taylor Phinney is adamant that he will do everything he can to finish his first race with the team. Currently competing at the Tour of Denmark, Phinney fell heavily on his left knee during stage one but soldiered on and completed stage two today.

“This race suits me and I want to keep going. I’ve got that fighting spirit, as corny as that sounds. I’m hobbling along and it’s not too bad. ” Phinney told Cyclingnews.

Phinney began the season with Trek-Livestrong but Denmark marked the start of the next phase of his career, signing as a trainee for Lance Armstrong’s Radioshack. Coming into the race the American was full of excitement.

“I crashed pretty hard on my knee yesterday and was riding through the pain today, but my legs are feeling good otherwise I had really good preparation for the race. I’m hoping that my knee doesn’t become a big issue and that I can push on and try and get some results in this race.”

Phinney has already had knee problems this season. In April he was forced to cut short his spring campaign after a bout of tendonitis in his right knee.

“I’ve had my fair share of knee injures already this year so I know when things are too much and I know that if I have to quit the race it will be a really hard thing for me to do as it’s my first race with Radioshack but that’s how cycling works. I'm not out of it yet.”

Yesterday’s crash saw Phinney come down along with Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar. Phinney graciously took his share of the blame for the spill that took place within the final five kilometres.

“I’m not sure if I caused it but I was certainly partly to blame. I came down and I ended up sliding on the ground and Tyler Farrar came down behind me. I was sliding around thinking oh no, I’ve just taken out Tyler Farrar so I didn’t pay too much attention to my own injuries.”

“We spoke in the morning and it was cool. He’s one of the nice sprinters and isn’t always in your face. He was really encouraging.”

The Tour of Denmark has four remaining stages, including a 19.4 kilometre time trial, which Phinney will surely be looking to test himself in. However, for now, Phinney is subscribing to the age old adage of taking things one day at a time, in the hope that his injury clears up. A dose of antibiotics that he’s been prescribed will help.

“I’ll definitely ride tomorrow. It just depends on the pain and if it gets worse. It was red today and I had to get four stitches and it was hot to the touch, which isn’t a good sign. But like I said, I’ve got that fighting spirit so I won’t throw in the towel unless I have to.”