Taiwan Cup set to be bigger and better in 2011
Giant bikes chairman King Liu promises to develop the race
King Liu, the founder and chairman of Giant bicycles has promised to make the Taiwan Cup race bigger and better in 2011, with November 5 already earmarked on the calendar.
The first edition was due to take place last Sunday but was cancelled because of Typhoon Megi and replaced with a hill climb won by Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi). Oscar Freire, Robert Hunter, Tadej Valjavec, Darren Lill and David Tanner also competed in the event that is part of the Taiwan Cycling Festival.
“Unfortunately Typhoon Megi brought a weather system that forced the organisers to cancel the race for safety reasons but we achieved our main goal because we wanted to use the first edition as a warm-up and everything has gone well from an organisation point of view,” King Liu told Cyclingnews.
“But I had lunch with the riders at Sunmoon Lake and they said they will come back next year. We’ll run the event on a bigger scale on November 5, 2011. The government of Taiwan and the cycling industry here are very supportive. We want to make Taiwan a cycling paradise.”
Liu is 76 but rides almost every day and is a key figure in the global cycling industry. In 2011, Taiwan will celebrate its hundredth anniversary. The Taiwan Cup will be part of the festivities.
