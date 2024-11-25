Tadej Pogačar triumphs with solo win at shortened Beking Monaco charity criterium

Wearing his new world champion's jersey, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) triumphed with another solo victory in the shortened Beking charity criterium held in Monaco on Sunday. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) finished in second and third, respectively.

"Beking is really a fantastic event and I'm always happy to take part every year. Even though the weather wasn't ideal, the race was still fun. I'm especially happy to have won here because we don't race in Monaco very often. It's always a special experience," said Pogačar in an event press release issued following the race.

Organisers were forced to shorten the pro criterium to just 20 laps due to inclement weather and rain conditions, but Matteo Trentin, a former teammate of Pogačar, said that didn't dampen the spirit of the charity event.

"This year we were really tested by the weather, but my colleagues and the sponsors didn't leave us alone. We couldn't be more grateful for their support. We decided to reduce the number of laps, but not the spectacle," Trentin said.

"This morning we all got together and unanimously decided to go ahead with the race. It was fantastic, an unforgettable atmosphere. We did it again. I'm happy."

The charity event, now in its fourth edition, was held on a circuit on the Monaco seafront and featured a pro-am charity race that included 15 teams composed of pros, ambassadors and amateurs that raced on the same track used for the pro criterium held later in the day. There was also a kids' ride with the pros and other activities for children.

The non-profit Beking Association, which was later founded in 2023, aims to raise funds to organize activities and events that aim to promote and popularize sports, education, sustainable mobility, and environmental protection. The funds raised are then used to support other foundations and organizations with common values and missions.

"I'm grateful to Matteo [Trentin] and the whole team for continuing to organise this event for such an important cause. It's inspiring to see so many people out in the rain showing their support and helping to spread the message," Pogačar said

"The event has grown year on year and it's exciting to see so many children taking part. This is crucial for the future of the sport, for sustainability and for the values that Beking stands for. I've also seen an increase in the number of people using bikes in general, which is definitely a positive sign that we're moving in the right direction."