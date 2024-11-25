Tadej Pogačar triumphs with solo win at shortened Beking Monaco charity criterium

Mads Pedersen, Michael Matthews round out podium in 20-lap criterium

Tadej Pogacar wins Beking Monaco 2024 (Image credit: Beking Monaco)

Wearing his new world champion's jersey, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) triumphed with another solo victory in the shortened Beking charity criterium held in Monaco on Sunday. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) finished in second and third, respectively.

"Beking is really a fantastic event and I'm always happy to take part every year. Even though the weather wasn't ideal, the race was still fun. I'm especially happy to have won here because we don't race in Monaco very often. It's always a special experience," said Pogačar in an event press release issued following the race.

