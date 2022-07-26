Tadej Pogacar opts out of Vuelta a Espana
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
UAE rider to target World Championships and one-day Classics
Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates squad have put an end to questions about the Slovenian riding the Vuelta a España, confirming that he will not ride a second Grand Tour in 2022 but instead focus on a series of one-day Classics and the World Championships in Australia.
The Vuelta a España had been pencilled in Pogacar's race programme this year by the UAE Team Emirates team management, with sports director Joxean Fernández Matxin saying prior to the Tour 'if all goes well, he'll be there.'
After finishing second behind Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France, Pogacar and the UAE Team Emirates said they would take a few days to decide on his race programme.
A post-Tour meeting was apparently held in Paris on Monday with the team now announcing Pogacar would ride a series of Classics rather than the three-week Vuelta a España that starts on Friday August 19.
UAE Team Emirates said Pogacar would ride the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa on Saturday July 30.
After taking part in Spain's top one-day Classic, Pogačar will then take a break for four weeks and return to racing at the GP Plouay in northern France. He will then travel to North American for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.
From Canada he will travel to Australia for the World Championships (September 19-25). Pogacar will end his 2022 season in Italy at the Giro dell'Emilia (October 1), Tre Valli Varesine (October 4) and Il Lombardia (October 8).
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.