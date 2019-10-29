Sutton denies Freeman's claim testosterone was for him

Ahead of the medical tribunal of Richard Freeman, former British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton denied statements expected to be made by the former federation doctor a delivery of 30 sachets of testosterone patches that were delivered to the British Cycling headquarters on May 16, 2011 were intended for him.

According to the BBC, Freeman is expected to testify to the medical tribunal that he lied about the Testogel shipment.

In March, 2017, a UK Anti-Doping inquiry found evidence of a Testogel shipment being taken by Freeman at the Manchester Velodrome, headquarters to British Cycling, in 2011. Then-head of medicine Dr. Steve Peters said he was told the shipment was made in error and asked Freeman to re-pack and return the drugs.

Amid the investigation, Freeman resigned as a doctor to Team Sky and British Cycling in October, 2017 citing ill health, but now faces misconduct charges in front of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Services.

A General Medical Council investigation drew up 22 allegations against Freeman, including ordering testosterone, administering testosterone, making false statements and asking the supplier to support his assertions the drug was delivered in error.

Freeman is contesting only three of the charges.

The tribunal was originally intended for February, 2019, but repeated delays pushed the date to October 28. Freeman attended preliminary discussions ahead of the tribunal now scheduled for November 5.

In his witness statement, Sutton denied knowledge of the delivery and denied the testosterone was intended for him.

Freeman's council Mary O’Rourke QC will cross-examine only one witness, Sutton. Freeman's team also requested that a screen be erected between himself at the media when he gives his testimony, and for a screen to be placed between Freeman and Sutton for the proceedings. The hearings will be limited to a maximum of three hours per day.

Freeman said he suffered a major depressive illness during the UKAD investigation and a separate inquiry into the so-called 'jiffy-bag' delivered to Team Sky at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine and experienced suicidal thoughts due to stress. He has since received medical care and stopped practicing sports medicine.