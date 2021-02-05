Stewart thriving in Groupama-FDJ leadership role at Étoile de Bessèges

The Étoile de Bessèges may be Jake Stewart’s first race at the start of his first full season as pro, but it says a great deal for his potential that the 21-year-old Briton is one of Groupama-FDJ’s protected riders in the French race.

The fastest sprinter on the French squad, Stewart was ninth on the opening stage and was well set to contest the bunch sprint on stage two until Edvald Boasson Hagen (Total Direct Énergie) crashed in front of him as the leaders circled a roundabout well inside the final kilometre.

Despite missing out on the sprint, Stewart nevertheless started the third stage in the white jersey of best young rider and took advantage of his punch on the climbs to join the break of the day that was packed with star names. He would finish seventh on the stage and move into sixth in the general classification.

“Today’s stage suits me more than a pure sprint stage,” the 21-year-old Briton told Cyclingnews at the start Friday in Bessèges.

“There are some climbs that are hard enough to maybe drop some of the pure sprinters if the racing’s hard enough and they’re easy enough for me to get over no problem. If things go to plan and it comes down a reduced bunch sprint then this is a good stage for me,” he added presciently.

According to Stewart, the high level of the peloton at France’s opening stage race has completely changed the style of racing.

“It’s a WorldTour field here, it’s not a point-1 class race. It changes the tactics a lot in a race like this. If there’s only three WorldTour teams it’s obviously a lot harder to control a race, whereas with 11 WorldTour teams here with maybe three or four sprint teams among them, as well as guys who are preparing for the Classics, it’s a lot easier to control. A stage like this one might normally split the field, but given the quality of the peloton it will probably come down to a bunch sprint.”

Like most other riders, Stewart has no clear idea of where he will be racing next. He was supposed to go on to the Tour of the Algarve from Bessèges, but the Portuguese race is one that’s been postponed.

“My next racing could well be the opening weekend of the Classics in Belgium, with more Classics to follow after that. That’s the plan at the moment, but it depends on which races get cancelled or postponed and whether the likes of Arnaud Démare want to step in for some of the Classics,” he said of his team leader.

Inevitably, his preparation for the season was complicated by the Covid-related restrictions. “I had to spend the winter in the UK, but put in lots of good work at home,” said Stewart, who’s from Coventry but has just bought a home in Manchester.

“I came over to France a week before the GP Marseillaise, but although I’ve not had any training camps I’ve done that work in the UK and then I had a good week in the south of France.”

Last year, his final one with the Groupama development team, he missed out on the chance to race in the under-23 versions of the Tour of Flanders and Gent-Wevelgem when they were cancelled, but ended up riding the elite edition Flanders in October.

“I’ve already got a little bit of experience of those races, so I can go there with a bit more confidence this year and hopefully get some nice results for the team,” he said.