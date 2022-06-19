Start times - Tour de Suisse stage 8 time trial

The Tour de Suisse comes down to a final 25.6km time trial around the Liechtenstein capital of Vaduz, where yellow jersey Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) will set out defending a slender two-second lead over Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

Thomas will be favoured to overhaul Higuita, while Jakob Fuglsang (Israel Premier Tech) is not out of the hunt either, starting Sunday’s stage 8 time trial in third overall, 19 seconds off yellow.

Higuita is the last man down the start ramp at 15.50 CET, with Thomas setting out two minutes before him at 15.48.

After a cluster of COVID-19 cases triggered a spate of abandons and saw four teams leave the race en masse, just 81 riders are still in the Tour de Suisse for this final time trial, which makes for a compressed start order.

Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) is the first starter at 14.10. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who sets out at 15.26, will be looking to put a different slant on his Tour de Suisse with a stage win here.

Home attention will be focused on Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), who has delivered the best climbing display of his career to lie 7th overall ahead of this final test. The Swiss rider sets out at 15.38 with designs on stage victory and a high overall finish. The stage will also double as preparation for the opening time trial of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, now under two weeks away.

Tour de Suisse stage 8 start times
Order numberRider (team)Time (CET)
1Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) 14:10:00
2Adrien Petit (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Mat�riaux) 14:11:00
3Tom Bohli (Cofidis) 14:12:00
4James Knox (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) 14:13:00
5Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) 14:14:00
6Lewis Askey (Groupama - FDJ) 14:15:00
7Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) 14:16:00
8Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland) 14:17:00
9Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers) 14:18:00
10Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) 14:19:00
11Chad Haga (Human Powered Health) 14:20:00
12Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 14:21:00
13Baptiste Planckaert (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) 14:22:00
14Johan Jacobs (Movistar Team) 14:23:00
15 Mathias Reutimann (Switzerland) 14:24:00
16Alexander Kamp (Trek - Segafredo) 14:25:00
17Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen Team) 14:26:00
18Albert Torres (Movistar Team) 14:27:00
19Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 14:28:00
20Antonio Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 14:29:00
21Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland) 14:30:00
22Markus Hoelgaard (Trek - Segafredo) 14:31:00
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) 14:32:00
24Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) 14:33:00
25Kristian Aasvold (Human Powered Health) 14:34:00
26Jack Bauer (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) 14:35:00
27Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) 14:36:00
28Patrick Bevin (Israel - Premier Tech) 14:37:00
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 14:38:00
30Daryl Impey (Israel - Premier Tech) 14:39:00
31Nico Denz (Team DSM) 14:40:00
32Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) 14:41:00
33Keegan Swirbul (Human Powered Health) 14:42:00
34Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies) 14:43:00
35Simon Pellaud (Trek - Segafredo) 14:44:00
36Quinn Simmons (Trek - Segafredo) 14:45:00
37Antoine Duchesne (Groupama - FDJ) 14:46:00
38Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) 14:47:00
39Matteo Badilatti (Groupama - FDJ) 14:48:00
40Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) 14:49:00
41Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) 14:50:00
42Dion Smith (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) 14:51:00
43Krists Neilands (Israel - Premier Tech) 14:52:00
44Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroen Team) 14:53:00
45Yannis Voisard (Switzerland) 14:54:00
46Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) 14:55:00
47Michael Schar (AG2R Citroen Team) 14:56:00
48Gavin Mannion (Human Powered Health) 14:57:00
49Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) 14:58:00
50Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) 14:59:00
51Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) 15:00:00
52Ilan Van Wilder (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) 15:01:00
53Oscar Rodriguez (Movistar Team) 15:02:00
54Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen Team) 15:03:00
55Remy Rochas (Cofidis) 15:04:00
56Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team) 15:05:00
57Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) 15:06:00
58Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroen Team) 15:07:00
59Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) 15:08:00
60Clement Berthet (AG2R Citroen Team) 15:09:00
61Jose Herrada (Cofidis) 15:10:00
62Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) 15:12:00
63Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 15:14:00
64Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) 15:16:00
65Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) 15:18:00
66Hugo Houle (Israel - Premier Tech) 15:20:00
67Thibaut Pinot (Groupama - FDJ) 15:22:00
68Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) 15:24:00
69Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) 15:26:00
70Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) 15:28:00
71Maximilian Schachmann (Bora - Hansgrohe) 15:30:00
72Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) 15:32:00
73Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) 15:34:00
74Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroen Team) 15:36:00
75Stefan Kung (Groupama - FDJ) 15:38:00
76Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama - FDJ) 15:40:00
77Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) 15:42:00
78Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) 15:44:00
79Jakob Fuglsang (Israel - Premier Tech) 15:46:00
80Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) 15:48:00
81Sergio Higuita (Bora - Hansgrohe) 15:50:00

