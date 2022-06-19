Start times - Tour de Suisse stage 8 time trial

The Tour de Suisse comes down to a final 25.6km time trial around the Liechtenstein capital of Vaduz, where yellow jersey Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) will set out defending a slender two-second lead over Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

Thomas will be favoured to overhaul Higuita, while Jakob Fuglsang (Israel Premier Tech) is not out of the hunt either, starting Sunday’s stage 8 time trial in third overall, 19 seconds off yellow.

Higuita is the last man down the start ramp at 15.50 CET, with Thomas setting out two minutes before him at 15.48.

After a cluster of COVID-19 cases triggered a spate of abandons and saw four teams leave the race en masse, just 81 riders are still in the Tour de Suisse for this final time trial, which makes for a compressed start order.

Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) is the first starter at 14.10. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who sets out at 15.26, will be looking to put a different slant on his Tour de Suisse with a stage win here.

Home attention will be focused on Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), who has delivered the best climbing display of his career to lie 7th overall ahead of this final test. The Swiss rider sets out at 15.38 with designs on stage victory and a high overall finish. The stage will also double as preparation for the opening time trial of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, now under two weeks away.