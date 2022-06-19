Start times - Tour de Suisse stage 8 time trial
Higuita defends yellow against Thomas and Fuglsang
The Tour de Suisse comes down to a final 25.6km time trial around the Liechtenstein capital of Vaduz, where yellow jersey Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) will set out defending a slender two-second lead over Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).
Thomas will be favoured to overhaul Higuita, while Jakob Fuglsang (Israel Premier Tech) is not out of the hunt either, starting Sunday’s stage 8 time trial in third overall, 19 seconds off yellow.
Higuita is the last man down the start ramp at 15.50 CET, with Thomas setting out two minutes before him at 15.48.
After a cluster of COVID-19 cases triggered a spate of abandons and saw four teams leave the race en masse, just 81 riders are still in the Tour de Suisse for this final time trial, which makes for a compressed start order.
Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) is the first starter at 14.10. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who sets out at 15.26, will be looking to put a different slant on his Tour de Suisse with a stage win here.
Home attention will be focused on Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), who has delivered the best climbing display of his career to lie 7th overall ahead of this final test. The Swiss rider sets out at 15.38 with designs on stage victory and a high overall finish. The stage will also double as preparation for the opening time trial of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, now under two weeks away.
|Order number
|Rider (team)
|Time (CET)
|1
|Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies)
|14:10:00
|2
|Adrien Petit (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Mat�riaux)
|14:11:00
|3
|Tom Bohli (Cofidis)
|14:12:00
|4
|James Knox (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team)
|14:13:00
|5
|Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies)
|14:14:00
|6
|Lewis Askey (Groupama - FDJ)
|14:15:00
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux)
|14:16:00
|8
|Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
|14:17:00
|9
|Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers)
|14:18:00
|10
|Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies)
|14:19:00
|11
|Chad Haga (Human Powered Health)
|14:20:00
|12
|Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies)
|14:21:00
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux)
|14:22:00
|14
|Johan Jacobs (Movistar Team)
|14:23:00
|15
|Mathias Reutimann (Switzerland)
|14:24:00
|16
|Alexander Kamp (Trek - Segafredo)
|14:25:00
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen Team)
|14:26:00
|18
|Albert Torres (Movistar Team)
|14:27:00
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|14:28:00
|20
|Antonio Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|14:29:00
|21
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|14:30:00
|22
|Markus Hoelgaard (Trek - Segafredo)
|14:31:00
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers)
|14:32:00
|24
|Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team)
|14:33:00
|25
|Kristian Aasvold (Human Powered Health)
|14:34:00
|26
|Jack Bauer (Team BikeExchange - Jayco)
|14:35:00
|27
|Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
|14:36:00
|28
|Patrick Bevin (Israel - Premier Tech)
|14:37:00
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|14:38:00
|30
|Daryl Impey (Israel - Premier Tech)
|14:39:00
|31
|Nico Denz (Team DSM)
|14:40:00
|32
|Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal)
|14:41:00
|33
|Keegan Swirbul (Human Powered Health)
|14:42:00
|34
|Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies)
|14:43:00
|35
|Simon Pellaud (Trek - Segafredo)
|14:44:00
|36
|Quinn Simmons (Trek - Segafredo)
|14:45:00
|37
|Antoine Duchesne (Groupama - FDJ)
|14:46:00
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal)
|14:47:00
|39
|Matteo Badilatti (Groupama - FDJ)
|14:48:00
|40
|Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost)
|14:49:00
|41
|Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal)
|14:50:00
|42
|Dion Smith (Team BikeExchange - Jayco)
|14:51:00
|43
|Krists Neilands (Israel - Premier Tech)
|14:52:00
|44
|Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroen Team)
|14:53:00
|45
|Yannis Voisard (Switzerland)
|14:54:00
|46
|Ion Izagirre (Cofidis)
|14:55:00
|47
|Michael Schar (AG2R Citroen Team)
|14:56:00
|48
|Gavin Mannion (Human Powered Health)
|14:57:00
|49
|Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux)
|14:58:00
|50
|Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal)
|14:59:00
|51
|Nikias Arndt (Team DSM)
|15:00:00
|52
|Ilan Van Wilder (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team)
|15:01:00
|53
|Oscar Rodriguez (Movistar Team)
|15:02:00
|54
|Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:03:00
|55
|Remy Rochas (Cofidis)
|15:04:00
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)
|15:05:00
|57
|Roland Thalmann (Switzerland)
|15:06:00
|58
|Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:07:00
|59
|Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange - Jayco)
|15:08:00
|60
|Clement Berthet (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:09:00
|61
|Jose Herrada (Cofidis)
|15:10:00
|62
|Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team)
|15:12:00
|63
|Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|15:14:00
|64
|Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)
|15:16:00
|65
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)
|15:18:00
|66
|Hugo Houle (Israel - Premier Tech)
|15:20:00
|67
|Thibaut Pinot (Groupama - FDJ)
|15:22:00
|68
|Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal)
|15:24:00
|69
|Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team)
|15:26:00
|70
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:28:00
|71
|Maximilian Schachmann (Bora - Hansgrohe)
|15:30:00
|72
|Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)
|15:32:00
|73
|Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe)
|15:34:00
|74
|Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:36:00
|75
|Stefan Kung (Groupama - FDJ)
|15:38:00
|76
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama - FDJ)
|15:40:00
|77
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux)
|15:42:00
|78
|Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)
|15:44:00
|79
|Jakob Fuglsang (Israel - Premier Tech)
|15:46:00
|80
|Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:48:00
|81
|Sergio Higuita (Bora - Hansgrohe)
|15:50:00
