Start times for Giro d'Italia stage 9 time trial
Stage favourite Roglic sets off at 15:40 CET
The second of three time trials during the 2019 Giro d'Italia, Sunday's 34.8 kilometre test between Riccione and the microstate of San Marino is perhaps the toughest to gauge. Flat for 22 kilometres, it's the 12.8-kilometre climb to the finish that provides the most uncertainty.
With two time checks coming before the climbing starts (at 11.7 and 22.2 kilometres), there'll be some idea of which riders have coped best with the rain-hit opening week, and who is gaining form as the race progresses. However, the uneven ascent to the finish is set to throw all of that out of the window.
Officially, the average for the climb might be 4.5 per cent, but the hill's rhythm-altering false flats and descents hide what is an average gradient of almost 7 per cent when the road rears up. Maximum gradients of 11 per cent feature both in the final kilometre and 10 kilometres from the line. To make things harder, there's potential for rain and maybe even thunderstorms mid-afternoon.
Winner of the opening time trial in Bologna, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), is the overwhelming favourite to take victory once more in San Marino. Since the stage 4 departure of Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), the Slovenian is perhaps the only GC contender who can both climb and time trial to the highest level. He sets off 154th, at 15:40 CET.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) sets off nine minutes earlier, and the Briton looks to be the most intriguing competitor after finishing second in Bologna and winning the mid-race TT at Paris-Nice earlier in the season. Despite his much-improved ability against the clock, he seems certain to lose time on the flat, but how he fares on the climb will be a major factor in how the general classification falls after the stage.
Astana leader Miguel Angel Lopez, who starts at 15:25, will be another one to watch after surprising with fourth in Bologna, even outpaced Dumoulin on the flat section there. Two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) follows at 15:28.
Many of the other GC contenders are, predictably, clustered around the same times as those riders above. Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels sets off at 15:13, Bora-Hansgrohe leader Rafał Majka starts at 15:22, and the Ineos duo of Tao Geoghegan Hart and Pavel Sivakov roll down the ramp at 15:02 and 15:08 respectively.
Maglia rosa Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) hits the road last, at 16:13. The Italian should, barring disaster, be in pink on Sunday night, although how much time he sheds to the likes of Roglič, Yates and Nibali will be something to watch.
Pure time trialists, such as Lotto Soudal's Victor Campenaerts (13:19) and Jumbo-Visma's Jos Van Emden (13:35), would usually be contenders for victory on a stage like this, although, as it was on stage 1, their prospects are complicated by the climbing.
Giro d'Italia 9 start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time (CET)
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:50:00
|2
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|12:51:00
|3
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12:52:00
|4
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|12:53:00
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12:54:00
|6
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12:55:00
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|12:56:00
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:57:00
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|12:58:00
|10
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|12:59:00
|11
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:00:00
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|13:01:00
|13
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|13:02:00
|14
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|13:03:00
|15
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:04:00
|16
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13:05:00
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|13:06:00
|18
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:07:00
|19
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:08:00
|20
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13:09:00
|21
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:10:00
|22
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:11:00
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|13:12:00
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:13:00
|25
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:14:00
|26
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:15:00
|27
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|13:16:00
|28
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13:17:00
|29
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:18:00
|30
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:19:00
|31
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:20:00
|32
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|13:21:00
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|13:22:00
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:23:00
|35
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13:24:00
|36
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:25:00
|37
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|13:26:00
|38
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|13:27:00
|39
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|13:28:00
|40
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:29:00
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:30:00
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:31:00
|43
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:32:00
|44
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:33:00
|45
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|13:34:00
|46
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:35:00
|47
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:36:00
|48
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:37:00
|49
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:38:00
|50
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:39:00
|51
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13:40:00
|52
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:41:00
|53
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:42:00
|54
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:43:00
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|13:44:00
|56
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:45:00
|57
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|13:46:00
|58
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|13:47:00
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|13:48:00
|60
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:49:00
|61
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|13:50:00
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:51:00
|63
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:52:00
|64
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|13:53:00
|65
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:54:00
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:55:00
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|13:56:00
|68
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:57:00
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13:58:00
|70
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:59:00
|71
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|14:00:00
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:01:00
|73
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:02:00
|74
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:03:00
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:04:00
|76
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:05:00
|77
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:06:00
|78
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:07:00
|79
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:08:00
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|14:09:00
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:10:00
|82
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:11:00
|83
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:12:00
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:13:00
|85
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:14:00
|86
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|14:15:00
|87
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:16:00
|88
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:17:00
|89
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:18:00
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:19:00
|91
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:20:00
|92
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:21:00
|93
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:22:00
|94
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:23:00
|95
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:24:00
|96
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|14:25:00
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:26:00
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:27:00
|99
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|14:28:00
|100
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|14:29:00
|101
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:30:00
|102
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:31:00
|103
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14:32:00
|104
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:33:00
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:34:00
|106
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:35:00
|107
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:36:00
|108
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:37:00
|109
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:38:00
|110
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:39:00
|111
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:40:00
|112
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:41:00
|113
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|14:42:00
|114
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:43:00
|115
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|14:44:00
|116
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:45:00
|117
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:46:00
|118
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:47:00
|119
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:48:00
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:49:00
|121
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|14:50:00
|122
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:51:00
|123
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|14:52:00
|124
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:53:00
|125
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:54:00
|126
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:55:00
|127
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|14:56:00
|128
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:57:00
|129
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|14:58:00
|130
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:59:00
|131
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|15:00:00
|132
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|15:01:00
|133
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|15:02:00
|134
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:03:00
|135
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:04:00
|136
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:05:00
|137
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:06:00
|138
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:07:00
|139
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|15:08:00
|140
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15:09:00
|141
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:10:00
|142
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|15:11:00
|143
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|15:12:00
|144
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:13:00
|145
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:16:00
|146
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:19:00
|147
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:22:00
|148
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15:25:00
|149
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:28:00
|150
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:31:00
|151
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:34:00
|152
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:37:00
|153
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:40:00
|154
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:43:00
|155
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:46:00
|156
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|15:49:00
|157
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:52:00
|158
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:55:00
|159
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|15:58:00
|160
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:01:00
|161
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:04:00
|162
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16:07:00
|163
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:10:00
|164
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:13:00
