Start times for Giro d'Italia stage 9 time trial

Stage favourite Roglic sets off at 15:40 CET

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) had a good opening day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) put in a strong time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the climb to the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The second of three time trials during the 2019 Giro d'Italia, Sunday's 34.8 kilometre test between Riccione and the microstate of San Marino is perhaps the toughest to gauge. Flat for 22 kilometres, it's the 12.8-kilometre climb to the finish that provides the most uncertainty.

With two time checks coming before the climbing starts (at 11.7 and 22.2 kilometres), there'll be some idea of which riders have coped best with the rain-hit opening week, and who is gaining form as the race progresses. However, the uneven ascent to the finish is set to throw all of that out of the window.

Officially, the average for the climb might be 4.5 per cent, but the hill's rhythm-altering false flats and descents hide what is an average gradient of almost 7 per cent when the road rears up. Maximum gradients of 11 per cent feature both in the final kilometre and 10 kilometres from the line. To make things harder, there's potential for rain and maybe even thunderstorms mid-afternoon.

Winner of the opening time trial in Bologna, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), is the overwhelming favourite to take victory once more in San Marino. Since the stage 4 departure of Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), the Slovenian is perhaps the only GC contender who can both climb and time trial to the highest level. He sets off 154th, at 15:40 CET.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) sets off nine minutes earlier, and the Briton looks to be the most intriguing competitor after finishing second in Bologna and winning the mid-race TT at Paris-Nice earlier in the season. Despite his much-improved ability against the clock, he seems certain to lose time on the flat, but how he fares on the climb will be a major factor in how the general classification falls after the stage.

Astana leader Miguel Angel Lopez, who starts at 15:25, will be another one to watch after surprising with fourth in Bologna, even outpaced Dumoulin on the flat section there. Two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) follows at 15:28.

Many of the other GC contenders are, predictably, clustered around the same times as those riders above. Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels sets off at 15:13, Bora-Hansgrohe leader Rafał Majka starts at 15:22, and the Ineos duo of Tao Geoghegan Hart and Pavel Sivakov roll down the ramp at 15:02 and 15:08 respectively.

Maglia rosa Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) hits the road last, at 16:13. The Italian should, barring disaster, be in pink on Sunday night, although how much time he sheds to the likes of Roglič, Yates and Nibali will be something to watch.

Pure time trialists, such as Lotto Soudal's Victor Campenaerts (13:19) and Jumbo-Visma's Jos Van Emden (13:35), would usually be contenders for victory on a stage like this, although, as it was on stage 1, their prospects are complicated by the climbing.

Giro d'Italia 9 start times 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime (CET)
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale12:50:00
2Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane12:51:00
3Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo12:52:00
4Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates12:53:00
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team12:54:00
6Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12:55:00
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data12:56:00
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:57:00
9Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ12:58:00
10Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane12:59:00
11Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin13:00:00
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data13:01:00
13Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team13:02:00
14Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane13:03:00
15Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy13:04:00
16Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo13:05:00
17Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane13:06:00
18James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep13:07:00
19Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy13:08:00
20Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team13:09:00
21Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma13:10:00
22Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep13:11:00
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott13:12:00
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team13:13:00
25Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:14:00
26Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:15:00
27Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team13:16:00
28Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal13:17:00
29Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy13:18:00
30Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:19:00
31Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team13:20:00
32Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ13:21:00
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data13:22:00
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:23:00
35Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida13:24:00
36Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:25:00
37Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb13:26:00
38Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ13:27:00
39Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First13:28:00
40Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin13:29:00
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13:30:00
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy13:31:00
43Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:32:00
44Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:33:00
45Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ13:34:00
46Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma13:35:00
47Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy13:36:00
48Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13:37:00
49Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy13:38:00
50Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:39:00
51Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal13:40:00
52Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:41:00
53Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13:42:00
54Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:43:00
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ13:44:00
56Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13:45:00
57Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team13:46:00
58Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo13:47:00
59Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos13:48:00
60Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:49:00
61Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First13:50:00
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:51:00
63Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin13:52:00
64Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First13:53:00
65Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:54:00
66Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma13:55:00
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data13:56:00
68Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:57:00
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13:58:00
70Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin13:59:00
71Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data14:00:00
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:01:00
73Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:02:00
74Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team14:03:00
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep14:04:00
76Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:05:00
77Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:06:00
78Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:07:00
79Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma14:08:00
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos14:09:00
81Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:10:00
82Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:11:00
83Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:12:00
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe14:13:00
85Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:14:00
86Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Team Ineos14:15:00
87Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep14:16:00
88Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma14:17:00
89Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:18:00
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:19:00
91Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott14:20:00
92Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb14:21:00
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott14:22:00
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin14:23:00
95Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14:24:00
96Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos14:25:00
97Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma14:26:00
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal14:27:00
99Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team14:28:00
100Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team14:29:00
101Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:30:00
102Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin14:31:00
103Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14:32:00
104Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:33:00
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:34:00
106François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:35:00
107Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:36:00
108Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:37:00
109Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb14:38:00
110Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:39:00
111Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy14:40:00
112Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data14:41:00
113Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos14:42:00
114Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14:43:00
115Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos14:44:00
116Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy14:45:00
117Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:46:00
118Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:47:00
119Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:48:00
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:49:00
121Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb14:50:00
122Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe14:51:00
123Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb14:52:00
124Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale14:53:00
125Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:54:00
126Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:55:00
127Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data14:56:00
128Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:57:00
129Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data14:58:00
130Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep14:59:00
131Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First15:00:00
132Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First15:01:00
133Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos15:02:00
134Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott15:03:00
135Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:04:00
136Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15:05:00
137Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15:06:00
138Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15:07:00
139Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos15:08:00
140Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team15:09:00
141Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15:10:00
142Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First15:11:00
143Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team15:12:00
144Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep15:13:00
145Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15:16:00
146Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:19:00
147Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15:22:00
148Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15:25:00
149Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:28:00
150Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15:31:00
151Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:34:00
152Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15:37:00
153Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma15:40:00
154Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15:43:00
155Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb15:46:00
156Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team15:49:00
157Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep15:52:00
158Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:55:00
159Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team15:58:00
160Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:01:00
161Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:04:00
162Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF16:07:00
163Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team16:10:00
164Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:13:00