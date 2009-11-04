South African mountain bike series gets shorter

Ischen Stopforth rode to a win in the race and the series. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

The South African MTN series will be run over a shorter period of time in 2010. The 2009 season is ending this weekend with the MTN 50-miler in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Next year, it will end instead in October. Traditionally, the South African off-road series gets going in January.

"We have realized that the local mountain biking season is too long," said Fritz Pienaar, organizer of the MTN series. "It is unrealistic of anybody to expect the riders to compete from early in January until November.

"Therefore, the MTN Series will finish in October next year," he said. "I think we have prepared a most interesting series for next year.

"The first half of the series, from January to March, will be a perfect build-up for the riders who are planning to compete in the Sani2Sea and the Cape Epic (mountain bike stage race).

"Then, from May to the end of July, there will be a winter break." The MTN Series will resume in time to help those riders who are planning to compete in the marathon and cross country World Championships.

With one event to go, Kevin Evans has the series virtually locked up. Other racers will battle for second.

