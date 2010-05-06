Snow cancels Big Bear shootout

Triple Crown regional men's series leader Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Race organizers cancelled the Big Bear Shootout #1, which was scheduled for May 15-16. They cited excessive amounts of snow and trail damage and closures.

"We did our best efforts to clear the snow, as well as work with the forest service to re-issue a permit for another date, however, we were forced to cancel the round all together," said Ty Kady on behalf of the Kenda Cup West series

That means the next round of the Kenda Cup West Series event will be at Ellings Park on June 6, now round number five of the series. The series final for the Kenda Cup West Series, Round number six will now be at Big Bear Shootout #2, scheduleon June 19-20.

The Kenda Cup West series winners will still be determined from the best five results of the six-event series.

For the California State Series, Ellings Park will be the next round. It means the California State series will be a seven-race series, with the final still set for Big Bear Shootout #3 on July 18. The best five of seven rounds in the California State Series will count towards that series title.