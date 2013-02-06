Siutsou returns and backs Sky’s Giro & Tour ambitions
Tells CNHD that targeting both grand tours is “a lot to ask”
Team Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou is racing again in Mallorca for the first time since breaking his leg on stage 3 of last year’s Tour de France. The Belarussian told Cycling News HD that getting back into the peloton had been hard, but that he had big goals for the season now he was there.
