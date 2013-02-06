Siutsou returns and backs Sky’s Giro & Tour ambitions

Image 1 of 2 Team Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Issue 41 of CNHD (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Team Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou is racing again in Mallorca for the first time since breaking his leg on stage 3 of last year’s Tour de France. The Belarussian told Cycling News HD that getting back into the peloton had been hard, but that he had big goals for the season now he was there.

