Sinkewitz looks forward to riding Giro d'Italia in 2011

Image 1 of 3 Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) after winning the Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) to win the Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 3 ISD - Neri's Patrik Sinkewitz and Giovanni Visconti celebrate their first and third place finishes. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Patrik Sinkewitz rode only four months of the 2010 season but still managed to deliver a win and a number of top placings. The German is also pleased that he will continue with team ISD-Neri in the coming season.

The German is anticipating a debut ride in the Giro d'Italia in 2011. “I have already been at the Vuelta and the Tour, but that will be my first ride at the Giro, he told German newspaper Fuldauer Zeitung.

This year is the first time in several years that he already has a contract for the following season secured before the winter. “You can imagine how extremely important that is for me. I can really relax on vacation, clear my head.”

“And in my preparations, I now have a very clear goal which I can work towards. That is exactly the reason why I feel that I can improve on my performance next year.”

He is pleased with his ISD-Neri team, which will operate under the Farnese Vini name in 2011. “We ride good races and especially, those which are good for me. And with [Italian champion Giovanni] Visconti and me, we have two riders who can win.”

For 2011, Sinkewitz plans “to give a good performance again and to be ever-present. That doesn't necessarily winning, as I showed this year. We were often at the front, but when you aren't a sprinter, you just don't win in the last metres.”

Sinkewitz served a one-year suspension after testing positive for testosterone before the 2007 Tour de France. He received a short sentence in exchange for co-operating with investigators