Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset still 41% off in Cyber Monday cycling sales

This Shimano Cyber Monday deal at Chain Reaction Cycles was originally launched ahead of Black Friday, but stock remains and the deal is as good as ever. Shimano's second-tier electronic groupset has seen its price slashed - the Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset has seen 41 per cent cut from its RRP.

The Ultegra groupset benefits from trickle-down technology implemented in Shimano's top-of-the-line Dura-Ace line. That means, while the groupset may weigh a few grams more, the performance difference between the two is largely negligible.

Crisp and precise shifts can be achieved with the touch of a button with Shimano's Di2 system, with sealed, high-end electronic wires relaying gear selections instantly - as opposed to the fuss and slight delay of mechanical cables.

Another advantage of Di2 over mechanical shifting is the comparative lack of maintenance needed. Shimano's Synchro Shift technology also allows for synchronised front and rear shifting.

A number of options are still available, with three crank lengths, four cassette sizes (11-25, 11-28, 11-30 and 11-32) and three cranksets (50-34, 52-36 and 53-39) all still available.

