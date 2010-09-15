Sánchez back in contention for Worlds
Euskaltel team leader decides he would like to ride in Melbourne after all
Olympic road race champion Samuel Sánchez is reported to have told Spanish national coach José Luis de Santos that he would like to be considered for selection for the upcoming world championships. The Euskaltel team leader had previously indicated that he would end his season with the two ProTour events in Canada.
Related Articles
However, after finishing fourth in the Tour de France, then winning the Tour of Burgos in August and following that up with 12th place in the GP de Québec and 12th place in the GP de Montréal, Sánchez has decided that he’s got the form and motivation to have an impact at the Worlds.
According to reports in Spain, Sánchez only wants to be considered for selection for the road race in Melbourne. He is also said to be considering extending his season, where he finished second to Philippe Gilbert last year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy