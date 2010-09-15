Sánchez back in contention for Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sanchez waves to the crowd. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 3 Olympic road champion Samuel Sánchez (Eukaltel-Euskadi) waits for the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Stage winner Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Olympic road race champion Samuel Sánchez is reported to have told Spanish national coach José Luis de Santos that he would like to be considered for selection for the upcoming world championships. The Euskaltel team leader had previously indicated that he would end his season with the two ProTour events in Canada.

However, after finishing fourth in the Tour de France, then winning the Tour of Burgos in August and following that up with 12th place in the GP de Québec and 12th place in the GP de Montréal, Sánchez has decided that he’s got the form and motivation to have an impact at the Worlds.

According to reports in Spain, Sánchez only wants to be considered for selection for the road race in Melbourne. He is also said to be considering extending his season, where he finished second to Philippe Gilbert last year.