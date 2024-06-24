Sam Bennett to return to Tour de France with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after four-year gap

By
published

Teammates Felix Gall to focus on overall but Benoît Cosnefroy misses out to focus on Olympics as team announces full roster

Sam Bennett
Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images)

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett will finally make his long-anticipated return to the Tour de France this summer, four years after he last took part in cycling’s biggest stage race.

Bennett, 33, will form part of the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale lineup for the Tour, it was confirmed on Monday, in a squad that has both GC and stage win ambitions.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.