Saiz apparently planning to return to cycling

Manolo Saiz is set to return to cycling. The controversial team manager announced his planned return in a series of enigmatic reports on his new Twitter account, with apparently a Spanish amateur team understood to be his likely destination.

Saiz was arrested in Operacion Puerto but no charges were ever filed. The former manager of Team ONCE has been out of the cycling scene since May 2006.

In his tweets, he wished all a “happy 200 ONCE” (Spanish for eleven), saying he was “here at the request of my bike,” and indicated that he would be true to himself and those who have supported him.

In a later tweet, he referred to amateur cycling, calling it the “small and great hope that brings me closer to cycling.,” specifically citing the Cueva el Soplao amateur team. Sunday morning he added, he had “been on stage” at the team, and “I assure you that cycling is still worth loving, just need motivation and affection.”

Marca indicated that on Tuesday there would be more details as to Saiz' relationship to the amateur Cueva el Soplao team.