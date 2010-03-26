Sagan to line up at Paris-Roubaix

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) kept the green jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The big revelation of Paris-Nice Peter Sagan will face another challenge in France as he'll line up at Paris-Roubaix on April 11. On his initial program, he was supposed to resume racing at the Tour of Turkey starting on the same day as 'the Hell of the North' but Liquigas now considered that he had raced a lot already and another 8-day race might be too much for the 20-year-old.

Therefore, the Slovakian will ride Paris-Roubaix instead. The prestigious Classic is not totally new to him as he finished second in the junior event in 2008, which also uses the cobblestones after the Arenberg sector and finishes in the Roubaix velodrome a couple of hours prior to the pro race. Sagan was away solo for a long time but eventually lost the race to Englishman Andy Fenn in the end.

Sagan was keen to ride Milan-San Remo after winning two stages and the points classification in Paris-Nice but he respected his team's wishes to give him a break. Paris-Roubaix will be his first Classic as a professional rider.

