Sagan confident of form despite missing out in San Remo
Tinkoff-Saxo rider turns focus to cobbled classics
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was understandably disappointed after he missed out on victory, and a podium, at Milan-San Remo on Sunday. The Slovakian jumped out of the slipstream of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in the final 50 metres but didn’t have the legs to overtake the German, who went on to win. Sagan eventually faded to fourth.
Following the requisite trip to anti-doping Sagan headed straight to the team bus, where he stayed until it reached the team hotel. While he said that he was not up to talking to Cyclingnews after the race, he did speak to his team later that evening. In a press release issued by Tinkoff-Saxo, he said that bad positioning denied him a shot at the win.
