Sagan brushes asides any pressure to win Strade Bianche
'It’s difficult to hide when you have the rainbow jersey,' says World Champion
Peter Sagan brushed aside any suggestion that he is under pressure to win Saturday’s Strade Bianche as easily as he frequently flicked back his ever longer locks of hair, insisting his chances depend on how his rivals race and the expected rain that could make the Tuscan race into a battle of survival.
Related Articles
Sagan sat next to fellow world Champion Lizzie Armitstead in the pre-race press conference and then the two posed together in their rainbow jerseys. She has already won her first race in the rainbow jersey, dominating last weekend’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Sagan (Tinkoff) finished second behind Greg van Avermaet (BMC) but has learnt to push back and deflect any expectations.
“I tested my legs in Belgium and my form seemed pretty good but I’m not sure if I can win," he said.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Saturday's Strade Bianche men's race, which begins at 11 a.m. CET (5 a.m. EST)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy