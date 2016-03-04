Trending

Sagan brushes asides any pressure to win Strade Bianche

'It’s difficult to hide when you have the rainbow jersey,' says World Champion

Peter Sagan's ever-longer hair is intact ahead of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini)
World champions Lizzie Armitstead and Peter Sagan pose for photos at the Strade Bianche press conference

(Image credit: Bettini)
World champions Peter Sagan and Lizzie Armitstead meet the press ahead of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini)
World champions Peter Sagan and Lizzie Armitstead show off their rainbows ahead of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini)
At friday's press conference, Peter Sagan said he's gotten used to the 'favourite' label

(Image credit: Bettini)
Peter Sagan brushed aside pre-race pressure to win Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini)

Peter Sagan brushed aside any suggestion that he is under pressure to win Saturday’s Strade Bianche as easily as he frequently flicked back his ever longer locks of hair, insisting his chances depend on how his rivals race and the expected rain that could make the Tuscan race into a battle of survival.

Sagan sat next to fellow world Champion Lizzie Armitstead in the pre-race press conference and then the two posed together in their rainbow jerseys. She has already won her first race in the rainbow jersey, dominating last weekend’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Sagan (Tinkoff) finished second behind Greg van Avermaet (BMC) but has learnt to push back and deflect any expectations.

“I tested my legs in Belgium and my form seemed pretty good but I’m not sure if I can win," he said.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Saturday's Strade Bianche men's race, which begins at 11 a.m. CET (5 a.m. EST)