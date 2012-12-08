Rogers' departure not linked to anti-doping policy, Team Sky says

Image 1 of 4 Three-time former world time trial champion, Michael Rogers (Sky) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 4 The final podium of the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné: Michael Rogers and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Michael Rogers (T-Mobile) rides by Buckingham Palace (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Michael Rogers (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Michael Rogers' departure from Team Sky had nothing to do with the Australian rider's former connections to Dr Michele Ferrari or the team's anti-doping policy, the team has said. It was announced Friday that Rogers would ride for Team Saxo-Tinkoff for the next two years.

Team Sky has a strict zero-tolerance doping policy and required all of its staff and riders to sign an anti-doping charter this fall. Staff members Bobby Julich and Steven De Jongh left the team, and Michael Barry, who admitted to doping in his affidavit in the Lance Armstrong-USADA case, has retired and received a ban.

"Michael [Rogers] was interviewed at the October training camp, like all riders, and there was no admission or disclosure that required him to leave,” the team statement said.

"He made the decision to join a new team with a new challenge after two years with us, and during that time there have been no doubts about his approach or success with us.

"We thank Michael for his work with Team Sky and wish him well for the next stage of his career."

Rogers had previously admitted to having worked with Ferrari in 2005 and 2006, but only for training, with doping never being mentioned.

Most recently, however, Levi Leipheimer claimed in his affidavit attached to the USADA's “reasoned decision” in the Lance Armstrong case that Rogers was amongst those who attended multiple altitude training camps in 2005 with other Ferrari clients. Rogers has not addressed those claims.