Trending

Report: 2017 Vuelta to start in France

Third foreign start for Vuelta

Image 1 of 3

Vuelta winner: Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Vuelta winner: Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Race leader Chris Horner leads challenger Vicenzo Nibali

Race leader Chris Horner leads challenger Vicenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 3 of 3

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage in a photo finish over Uran

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage in a photo finish over Uran
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

According to reports in France, the Vuelta a España will start in Nîmes in 2017. Jean-Paul Fournier, the candidate-mayor of the French city made the announcement on Thursday when the second stage of the Etoile de Bessèges started from his town.

Related Articles

Exclusive: I can win Giro and Vuelta in 2014, says Rodriguez

2014 Vuelta a España route unveiled

Vuelta to pay homage to José María Jiménez in 2014

 