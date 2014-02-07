Report: 2017 Vuelta to start in France
Third foreign start for Vuelta
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
According to reports in France, the Vuelta a España will start in Nîmes in 2017. Jean-Paul Fournier, the candidate-mayor of the French city made the announcement on Thursday when the second stage of the Etoile de Bessèges started from his town.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy