Remi Cavagna and Davide Formolo among seven Movistar signings for 2024

Remi Cavagna and Davide Formolo are two of Movistar's seven new signings for 2024

Rémi Cavagna and Davide Formolo are among the seven new signings made by Movistar this week, as the Spanish WorldTour team bolsters its 2024 squad with home nation talent and proven WorldTour experience.

Formolo will be joined at Movistar by young compatriot Manlio Moro, a 21-year-old track and road specialist against the clock, who has become a key part of the Italian team pursuit squad alongside Filippo Ganna and Jonathan Milan.

The other four new members are all Spanish and under 24. Javier Romo, Pelayo Sánchez, Carlos Canal and Jon Barrenetxea all making the move to Spain's only WorldTour team to continue their development.

The Spanish quartet are all signed on two-year contracts with Formolo, Cavagna and Moro set to apply their talents until 2026 with Movistar.

Movistar has now confirmed 27 of its roster for 2024 after previously unveiling 12 contract extensions and 20 members of their team earlier this month.

Formolo, 30, joins Movistar off the back of his first two wins in three years from the Coppa Agostoni and Veneto Classic, with the aim of supporting Enric Mas’ GC ambitions in Grand Tours and winning himself.

“I think a squad like the Movistar Team is the ideal place for me to show the kind of rider that I am," Formolo said.

"I think I can play an important role in supporting the team leaders in the Grand Tours, as well as seeking for individual results in one-day races or wherever the team requires me to."

Cavagna leaves Soudal-QuickStep after seven seasons at the Belgian team, with the Spring Classics as a big goal to chase alongside the development of his time trial abilities, in which he is already the French National Champion.

“It's a new challenge - after seven years with Quick Step, which I enjoyed and learnt lots of things from, I felt it was the moment to do something to reach my maximum potential,” said Cavagna.

“Like in QST, coming into the Movistar Team feels like being part of the history of cycling, with so many big names having competed with these colours.

“I'm really proud to join this squad, and also hungry and willing to bring my value. I want to win, for sure, but I also enjoy helping the guys achieve great success and building something together.”

Sánchez, Canal and Barrenetxea all make the move from Spanish ProTeams to WorldTour, after consistent performances in breakaways and showing all-round ability across terrains and parcours.

Sánchez specifically was a revelation at the Vuelta a España, twice finishing in the top six on stages 11 and 20 and coming 14th atop La Cruz de Linares on one of the hardest stages just behind the GC favourites.

"Taking the jump towards the WorldTour is always a goal in itself when you become a pro, and being able to join the home WT outfit is a privilege,” said Sánchez.

Canal shared the same sentiment, describing joining the Movistar Team as “a dream come true” after riding for Euskaltel-Euskadi for the past two seasons.

“It's a reference both in Spain and abroad, and taking the step towards the top category with them is a perfect combination,” said Canal. “A young rider like me always dreams of making part of the ultimate Spanish squad, a place so many big riders have been at.”

Romo joins from Astana Qazaqstan where he made his breakthrough to the WorldTour in 2021 after winning the U23 road race at the Spanish National Championships. His 2023 season was dampened by crashes and injuries from Itzulia Basque Country and the Vuelta, but he showed great signs at the Vuelta a Burgos and finished seventh overall behind the likes of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).