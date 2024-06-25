Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert selected for Belgian Paris Olympics road squad

Women’s road lineup for Paris set to be announced July 6

Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian National Cycling Federation has confirmed the lineup for the Olympic elite men’s road race and time trial, with both Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert down to take part in both events.

Tiesj Benoot and Jasper Stuyven will also be taking part in the road race for Belgium with Evenepoel and Van Aert in the four-man squad.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.