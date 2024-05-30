Remco Evenepoel tests Tour de France form during Critérium du Dauphiné début

Soudal-QuickStep leader races for the first time since Itzulia Basque Country crash

Remco Evenepoel in action at Paris-Nice
Remco Evenepoel in action at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel will race for the first time since his Itzulia Basque Country crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, using the week-long French stage race to test his fitness and as a vital stepping stone towards the Tour de France.

The 24-year-old Belgian leads a Soudal Quick-Step team that includes many of the riders who will support him in July as he makes his Tour de France debut and targets overall success.     

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.