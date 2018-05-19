Rally Cycling team auctions custom-painted bikes from Tour of California

Image 1 of 23 'Hip-Hop Dance' (54cm), ridden by Robin Carpenter, is inspired by 10-year-old Tatiana's love of hip-hop dancing, as she "likes to dance so much, even when there is no music. Dancing makes me feel good and that I can do anything." (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 'Hip-Hop Dance' (54cm), ridden by Robin Carpenter, is inspired by 10-year-old Tatiana's love of hip-hop dancing, as she "likes to dance so much, even when there is no music. Dancing makes me feel good and that I can do anything." (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 'Hip-Hop Dance' (54cm), ridden by Robin Carpenter, is inspired by 10-year-old Tatiana's love of hip-hop dancing, as she "likes to dance so much, even when there is no music. Dancing makes me feel good and that I can do anything." 'WW2' (56cm) is ridden by Adam de Vos, and is a design inspired by nine-year-old Juliet's love of reading. She loves historical fiction, and her favourite YA book is The War that Saved My Life. The frame includes quotes from the book, as well as from Winston Churchill

'Classic Cruiser' is a 52cm frame ridden by Evan Huffman. Anna's design comes from her love of pink, rainbows, bunnies and princesses, resulting in colours that wouldn't look out of place on a 1950s Californian classic cruiser

'Gladiator' is Brandon McNulty's 58cm frame. Ten-year-old Lucas' picture of himself at a colosseum inspired the design: the bronze-gold and scarlet colours, laurel wreaths and Roman mosaic patterns would be good enough for Russell Crowe to ride For the third year in a row, Pro Continental team Rally Cycling are auctioning six of their men's and women's teams' bikes during the Tour of California and the Amgen Women's Race.

The six special DiamondBack bikes are painted using inspiration from six children who have received grants from the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation – a foundation that Rally Cycling are very proud to support again in 2018.

The gallery above shows more of the amazing details on a few of these really special bikes, so if you're looking for something unique to ride on your local roads or in your local races, while supporting a great cause at the same time, bid now, and you might just get lucky.

Bids on any of the bikes that take your fancy can be made here now, where you can also find more information about them, as well as more pictures of the bikes, including the two women's bikes, ridden by Sara Bergen and Erica Allar.

All bikes are DiamondBack Podium carbon frames, equipped with SRAM Red groupsets, HED Ardennes Plus wheels with Kenda tyres, and HED bars, stems and seatposts, with Prologo Nago Evo saddles on the men's bikes, and Prologo Kappa Evo saddles on the women's.