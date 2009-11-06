ProTour council changes

The International Cycling Union (UCI) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced the new composition of the ProTour council (UPTC). Following the UCI Management Committee meeting on September 23, in Lugano, Switzerland, changes have been made to the UPTC as well as the different UCI commissions.

Amongst the five members of the UPTC that are appointed by the UCI, four memberships have been modified. Felice Gimondi, Miguel Indurain, Rudolf Scharping and Hein Verbruggen will no longer assist the council's president, Vittorio Adorni, but will be replaced by: Roger Legeay, Ramón Mendiburu, Stephen Roche and Erik Zabel.

The council has 12 members, including president Adorni. Two members represent the riders (Dario Cioni, Céric Vasseur), two represent race organisers (Michael Hinz, Charly Mottet), two represent the teams (Roberto Amadio, Jonathan Vaughters) and the remaining five are nominated by the UCI.

The commissions for the Paralympic and Olympic cycling disciplines (road, track, mountain bike, cyclo-cross, BMX and para-cycling) have also been subject to change. Their compositions are available on the UCI website.

