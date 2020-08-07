Procycling magazine five issues for £5

After months on hiatus, road racing is finally back on our screens this August giving cycling fans everywhere a reason to celebrate. We’ve already watched Wout van Aert take his first major classic at Strade Bianche, Annemiek van Vleuten dominate with her clean sweep of victories in the rainbow jersey, while Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel have both wasted no time in getting back to winning ahead of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia.

So it’s time to sit back, put your feet up, turn the racing on and relax with a copy of Procycling magazine, the perfect companion all year round to get inside the world’s toughest sport.

As part of our latest offer, you can get five issues of Procycling for just £5 - that’s only £1 per issue.

A subscription to Procycling will give you 13 issues a year, delivered straight to your door before the magazine hits the shop shelves.

Over the last few months, our team of writers have conducted exclusive interviews with the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Lizzie Deginan, Geraint Thomas and van Vleuten. Our new issue, out on August 8, is a Tour de France preview, looking ahead to the route, stages, teams and favourites for this year’s newly-rescheduled race. Among the features is an interview with Jumbo-Visma’s new star co-leader, Tom Dumoulin.

After the first five issues, you will pay £17.52 every quarter for the subscription.

For more information on how to subscribe to this offer, click here

Procycling magazine, the best writing and photography from inside the world’s toughest sport.