Trending

Preview: Vuelta a España's stage 9 climb to Valdelinares

Ascent suits strong teams like Sky and Movistar

Image 1 of 3

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) surrounded by his teammates

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) surrounded by his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP photos)
Image 3 of 3

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The haul to Valdelinares at the end of stage 9 brings the curtain down on the opening act of the Vuelta a España and allows scope for an additional shake-up of the general classification ahead of the race’s first rest day.