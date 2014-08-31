Preview: Vuelta a España's stage 9 climb to Valdelinares
Ascent suits strong teams like Sky and Movistar
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The haul to Valdelinares at the end of stage 9 brings the curtain down on the opening act of the Vuelta a España and allows scope for an additional shake-up of the general classification ahead of the race’s first rest day.
