Pogačar, Girmay, Pidcock and De Lie to headline GP Québec and GP Montréal

By
published

Alaphilippe, Jorgenson, Cosnefroy and Matthews also announced as starters for duo of WorldTour one-day races

Tadej Pogačar outsprinted Wout van Aert to victory in Montréal in 2022
Tadej Pogačar outsprinted Wout van Aert to victory in Montréal in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) are among the headline riders targeting victory at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal on September 13 and 15.

Alongside the Slovenian, other former winners at the WorldTour one-day Canadian races Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) were also announced as starters.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.