Pogačar, Evenepoel, Vingegaard put safety before fighting for Tour de France yellow jersey

GC contenders save their strength for Tuesday first mountain showdown over the Galibier

TORINO, ITALY - JULY 01: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - White Best Young Rider Jersey, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia - Yellow Leader Jersey and Nils Politt of Germany and UAE Team Emirates cross the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 3 a 230.8km stage from Piacenza to Torino / #UCIWT / on July 01, 2024 in Torino, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar, the race leader at the start of stage 3, crosses the finish line alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammate Nils Politt and rival Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep (left) and (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) finished together in Turin, respectively 38th and 40th, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) behind in the mass bunch in 68th place, preferring to avoid sprinting to the line and fighting for placings on stage 3 of the Tour de France. The campaign allowed Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) to finish ahead of them and so take the yellow jersey thanks to better-accumulated stage placings.

The stage was disrupted by a crash with 2.2km to go and so Pogačar, Evenepoel and Vingegaard could calmly ride to the finish in central Turin, knowing they would be given the same time as stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty).

