Plan de Corones TT: start times ready

Jose Rujano finds the only flat section of Plan de Corones: the final eight metres. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Today will see one of the most spectacular stages of this year's Giro d'Italia, as the riders have to tackle the famous Plan de Corones climb in an individual time trial, one by one, with only the clock a witness to their performance.

The start times of stage 16 have been published by Giro organiser RCS Sport. The peloton has been divided into three groups, with the first rider of the first batch to leave the ramp at 10:30am local time. There will be 53 riders in the first batch, each getting underway one minute after the previous. The two later groups of 52 men respectively start at 12:50pm and 15:10pm. The last 15 riders will follow each other at a three-minute distance.

Cyclingnews will bring the event Live to you as of 12:40pm, just before the second batch of riders lines up.

The Plan de Corones is 12.9 kilometres long and averages 8.5 percent gradient, with many ramps reaching 20 percent and even 24 percent for some. The last 5 kilometres is a dirt road through the forest that lacks the usual tarmac used in road cycling.

The exact start times are:

First group

10:30 Marco Frapporti (Colnago)

10:31 Marco Corti (Footon)

10:32 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions)

10:33 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago)

10:34 Gabriel Rasch (Cervélo)

10:35 Damien Gaudin (Bouygues)

10:36 Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha)

10:37 Rick Flens (Rabobank)

10:38 Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC-Columbia)

10:39 Dario Andriotto (Acqua e Sapone)

10:40 Christopher Sutton (Sky)

10:41 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank)

10:42 Alessandro Spezialetti (Lampre)

10:43 Graeme Brown (Rabobank)

10:44 Marcel Sieberg (Team HTC-Columbia)

10:45 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas)

10:46 Sven Tuft (Garmin-Transitions)

10:47 Michael Albasini (Team HTC-Columbia)

10:48 Anddy Engels (Rabobank)

10:49 Lucas Haedo (Saxo Bank)

10:50 Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions)

10:51 Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervélo)

10:52 Mathieu Claude (Bouygues)

10:53 Vicente Reynes (Team HTC-Columbia)

10:54 Luke Roberts (Milram)

10:55 Michael Schär (BMC)

10:56 Mauro Facci (Quick Step)

10:57 Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

10:58 Ermanno Capelli (Footon)

10:59 Edward King (Cervélo)

11:00 Alessandro Bertolini (Androni)

11:01 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis)

11:02 Yukiya Arashiro (Bouygues)

11:03 Nico Sijmens (Cofidis)

11:04 Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne)

11:05 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)

11:06 Danilo Wyss (BMC)

11:07 Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Transitions)

11:08 Guillaume Le Floch (Bouygues)

11:09 Michiel Elijzien (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

11:10 Matthias Brandle (Footon)

11:11 Markus Fothen (Milram)

11:12 Francesco Reda

11:13 André Greipel (Team HTC-Columbia)

11:14 Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas)

11:15 Alan Marangoni (Colnago)

11:16 Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank)

11:17 Daniel Lloyd (Cervélo)

11:18 Marco Velo (Quick Step)

11:19 Marco Marzano (Lampre)

11:20 Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

11:21 Damien Monier (Cofidis)

11:22 Mathew Hayman (Rabobank)

Second group

12.50 Kalle Kriit (Cofidis)

12:51 Simone Stortoni (Colnago)

12:52 Sebastien Hinault (AG2R)

12:53 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni)

12:54 Christopher Froome (Sky)

12:55 Goraz Stangelj (Astana)

12:56 Danilo Hondo (Lampre)

12:57 Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis)

12:58 Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R)

12:59 David Loosli (Lampre)

13:00 Iñigo Cuesta (Cervélo)

13.01 Robert Forster (Milram)

13.02 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre)

13:03 Florian Stalder (BMC)

13:04 Roman Kireyev (Astana)

13:05 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas)

13:06 Serguei Klimov (Katusha)

13:07 Craig Lewis (Team HTC-Columbia)

13:08 Cameron Wurf (Androni)

13:09 Anders Lund (Saxo Bank)

13:10 Federico Canuti (Colnago)

13:11 Matteo Bono (Lampre)

13:12 Luca Mazzanti (Katusha)

13:13 Remi Cusin (Cofidis)

13:14 Greg Henderson (Sky)

13:15 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)

13:16 Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank)

13:17 Daniele Righi (Lampre)

13:18 Matthias Russ (Milram)

13:19 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas)

13:20 William Bonnet (Bouygues)

13:21 Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas)

13:22 Xabier Zandio (Caisse d'Epargne)

13:23 Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

13:24 Volodymir Gustov (Cervélo)

13:25 David Moncoutie (Cofidis)

13:26 Alessandro Donati (Acqua e Sapone)

13:27 Alessandro Bisolti (Colnago)

13:28 Cayetano Sarmiento (Acqua e Sapone)

13:29 Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

13:30 Markus Eibegger (Footon)

13:31 Rubens Bertogliati (Androni)

13:32 Ludovic Turpin (AG2R)

13:33 Carlos Ochoa (Androni)

13:34 Arnold Jeannesson (Caisse d'Epargne)

13:35 Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank)

13:36 Francesco Failli (Acqua e Sapone)

13:37 Steven Cummings (Sky)

13:38 Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step)

13:39 Andriy Grivko (Astana)

13.40 Alberto Losada (Caisse d'Epargne)

13:41 Jackson Rodríguez (Androni)

Third group

15:10 Vasil Kiryienka (Caisse d'Epargne)

15:11 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions)

15:12 Marcel Wyss (Cervélo)

15:13 Massimo Codol (Acqua e Sapone)

15:14 Andrei Amador (Caisse d'Epargne)

15:15 Michael Barry (Sky)

15:16 Josep Jufre (Astana)

15:17 Jerome Pineau (Quick Step)

15:18 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

15:19 Joan Horrach (Katusha)

15:20 Charles Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

15:21 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

15:22 Johann Tschopp (Bouygues)

15:23 Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step)

15:24 Yuri Trofimov (Bouygues)

15:25 Daniel Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

15:26 Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues)

15:27 Rigoberto Urán (Caisse d'Epargne)

15:28 Vladimir Miholjevic (Liquigas)

15.29 José Serpa (Androni)

15:30 Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank)

15:31 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)

15:32 Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank)

15:33 Evgeni Petrov (Katusha)

15:34 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

15:35 Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

15:36 Hubert Dupont (AG2R)

15:37 Iban Mayoz (Footon)

15:38 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone)

15:39 Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

15:40 Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

15:41 Xavier Tondo (Cervélo)

15:42 Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas)

15:43 Dario Cioni (Sky)

15:44 John Gadret (AG2R)

15:45 Mauricio Ardila (Rabobank)

15:46 Alexander Efimkin (AG2R)

15:49 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)

15:52 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)

15:55 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)

15:58 Marco Pinotti (Team HTC-Columbia)

16:01 Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

16:04 Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas)

16:07 Linus Gerdemann (Milram)

16:10 Michele Scarponi (Acqua e Sapone)

16:13 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas)

16:16 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

16:19 Cadel Evans (BMC)

16:22 Carlos Sastre (Cervélo)

16:25 Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

16:28 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank)

16:31 David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne)

