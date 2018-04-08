Paris-Roubaix: Thoracic spine fracture for Trentin

Image 1 of 5 Matteo Trentin on the pave before he crashed out of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Matteo Trentin is assisted after crashing out of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) recovers after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) on the pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mitchelton-Scott has announced Matteo Trentin suffered a 'stable compression fracture of his thoracic spine' following a crash on the d'Haveluy à Wallers sector at Paris-Roubaix.

The 28-year-old crashed heavily but was quick to receive medical assistance and was placed in a brace while laying on the roadside. His Mitchelton-Scott team confirmed that Trentin was taken to hospital where scans revealed the injury.

"Matteo has a fracture in the thoracic region but thankfully the fracture is stable," said Mitchelton-Scott Doctor Robbart van Linschoten in a release from the team. "We will further consult with a neurosurgeon tomorrow before determining the best course of action from here.

"Whilst he will need some recovery time, I think we need to thankful that he doesn't have anything more serious."

Following the conclusion of the race, Trentin was able to FaceTime with his teammates and provide an update on his condition via a team release. The Italian also expressed his gratitude for the medical staff who attended to him at the scene of the crash.

"Obviously it's a setback, but it's just an injury and something that will heal. For that we have to be thankful," Trentin said. "I want to thank the ambulance team that treated me on the scene. They were incredible, and kind. I couldn't have asked for better treatment and support."

The injury is Trentin's second major crash of his first season with Mitchelton-Scott having broken a rib in a training ride crash at the start of the season.

2016 Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman was the best-placed rider for Mitchelton-Scott, finishing in 22nd place. Hayman, who has now ridden a record 17 editions of Paris-Roubaix, explained that having given it his all, his result was a true reflection of his race.

"I was having a fairly good day but then just ran out of legs. I was able to follow those key guys but I wasn't able to make a difference. That's Roubaix, you spend a lot of energy getting through important sectors and then the race really starts," said Hayman. "When Sagan went I was still looking for some opportunities at different points and you do never know in this race. At one point we were not very far from that chase group, maybe just 10-15 seconds, but that didn't happen."