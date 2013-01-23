Paris-Nice, Criterium du Dauphiné wildcard selections announced

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won Paris-Nice ahead of Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 The Strade Bianche peloton on the race's characteristic 'white gravel'. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The final podium of the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné: Michael Rogers and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) today announced the team selections for two of the WorldTour events it organises: Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné. With their status as WorldTour races, all 18 ProTeams receive automatic invites, leaving four wildcard invites remaining for each event.

The 71st edition of Paris-Nice, taking place March 3-10, is the second event on the WorldTour calendar and the first to take place on European soil for the season. The four wildcard selections include three of the four French Pro Continental teams - Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Sojasun and Team Europcar - plus Swiss Pro Continental team IAM Cycling. The 2012 edition of Paris-Nice was won by Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits and Team Europcar were also given the green light for the 65th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné, whose June 2-9 dates provide Tour de France contenders a final tune-up event. Joining those teams as wildcards are French Pro Continental team Bretagne-Séché Environnement and German Pro Continental squad Team NetApp-Endura. The 2012 edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné was won, too, by Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

2013 Paris-Nice teams

ProTeams: Ag2R La Mondiale, Astana Pro Team, Blanco Pro Cycling Team, BMC Racing Team, Cannondale Pro Cycling, Euskaltel Euskadi, FDJ, Garmin-Sharp, Lampre-Merida, Lotto Belisol, Movistar Team, Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team, Orica GreenEdge, RadioShack Leopard, Sky Procycling, Team Argos-Shimano, Team Saxo-Tinkoff, Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Pro Continental teams: Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, IAM Cycling, Sojasun, Team Europcar

2013 Critérium du Dauphiné teams

ProTeams: Ag2R La Mondiale, Astana Pro Team, Blanco Pro Cycling Team, BMC Racing Team, Cannondale Pro Cycling, Euskaltel Euskadi, FDJ, Garmin-Sharp, Lampre-Merida, Lotto Belisol, Movistar Team, Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team, Orica GreenEdge, RadioShack Leopard, Sky Procycling, Team Argos-Shimano, Team Saxo-Tinkoff, Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Pro Continental teams: Bretagne-Séché Environnement, Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Team Europcar, Team NetApp-Endura

RCS Sport unveils Strade Bianche/Giro del Lazio weekend

Giro d'Italia organiser RCS Sport unveiled today a new race weekend featuring the 7th edition of Strade Bianche on Saturday, March 2, followed by the return of the Giro del Lazio on Sunday, March 3, an Italian semi-classic absent from the race calendar since 2008. Fabian Cancellara won the 2012 edition of Strade Bianche while Francesco Masciarelli, who retired midway through last season, was the winner of the 2008 edition of the Giro del Lazio.

Seventeen teams, 11 ProTeams and six Pro Continental squads, have been invited to Strade Bianche while 16 teams, eight ProTeams and eight Pro Continental teams, will contest the Giro del Lazio, whose route will soon be presented in Rome.

2013 Strade Bianche teams

ProTeams: Ag2R La Mondiale, Astana Pro Team, Blanco Pro Cycling Team, BMC Racing Team, Cannondale Pro Cycling, Garmin-Sharp, Lampre-Merida, Movistar Team, Radioshack Leopard, Team Argos-Shimano, Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Pro Continental teams: Androni Giocattoli, Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox, Crelan-Euphony, IAM Cycling, Katusha, Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

2013 Giro del Lazio teams

ProTeams: Ag2R La Mondiale, Astana Pro Team, BMC Racing Team, Cannondale Pro Cycling, Lampre-Merida, Movistar Team, Team Argos-Shimano, Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Pro Continental teams: Androni Giocattoli, Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox, Colombia, Caja Rural, Crelan-Euphony, IAM Cycling, Katusha, Vini Fantini-Selle Italia