Pantani yellow jersey stolen from Milan exhibition

A yellow jersey worn by Marco Pantani has been stolen from a special display at the Milan Bicycle and Motorcycle Exhibition. The jersey was taken from a glass cabinet at FieraMilano complex in Rho, on the outskirts of Milan. The theft occurred on the night of Saturday, November 6.

The jersey was donated by Pantani’s family to the Madonna del Ghisallo cycling museum in 2006. It was at the Milan exhibition as part of a special display honouring the achievements of three-time Giro d’Italia winner Fiorenzo Magni.

The late Pantani wore the jersey en route to victory in the 1998 Tour de France. That year he became the seventh man to complete the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double.

The Museo del Ghisallo has launched an appeal for information that might aid in the return of the jersey. The curators may be contacted by email at info@museodelghisallo.it.