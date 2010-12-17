OUCH brings on women's pursuit team

Image 1 of 6 Sarah Hammer, world champion in the pursuit, was the first rider supported by OUCH (Image credit: OUCH Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 6 Sarah Hammer will focus on the team pursuit and omnium (Image credit: OUCH Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 6 Sarah Hammer and Brent Kay (Image credit: OUCH Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 6 Sprinter Jimmy Watkins (OUCH Pro Cycling) (Image credit: OUCH Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 6 Dr. Brent Kay not only supports the team but races part time as well (Image credit: OUCH Pro Cycling) Image 6 of 6 The OUCH Pro Cycling Team finished second in the women's team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The OUCH Pro Cycling Team led by Dr. Brent Kay has signed the women's pursuit team from the USA, Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch and Lauren Tamayo. The trio set a new world record time in the Pan American Championships in May, but the record has yet to be ratified by the UCI.

Dr. Kay, who has supported Hammer for several years, is also helping to fund four men (Cody O'Reilly, Austin Carroll, Dan Harm and Jacob Duehring) to compete in the men's team pursuit as well as sprinter Jimmy Watkins.

All of the athletes except Duehring, who is injured, are competing at the World Cup in Cali, Colombia. The women claimed the silver medal in the team pursuit on Thursday.

"The primary role of the team is to provide opportunities and support for top track athletes, to enable them to train and focus on performances, and to be able to take on an international racing program," Dr. Kay told Cyclingnews.

"In the past, track cyclists have used their road teams as their primary means of funding, but our goal is to change that and provide support so that riders can focus on the track."

Dr. Kay, an owner of the OUCH Sports Medicine Center, focuses his business on helping elite athletes with injuries, but is expanding the business to offer cycling-specific services such as fitting and physiological testing. He previously supported the team as a title sponsor, but now as owner of the squad he has committed to supporting the track team toward the 2012 Olympic Games in London and beyond.

He hopes to help the USA improve upon its record in track cycling on the world's stage.

"The US has had relatively poor results in the Olympics compared with other countries. By my count we've had 11 medals in the 124 year history. We should be doing better.

"London will serve as a foundation going forward," he said, adding that his long-term goals for the team are a decade down the road.