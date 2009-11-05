Oosthuizen is the woman to beat in South Africa

Image 1 of 2 Samantha Oosthuizen in action at the MTN series race in Clarens. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Mannie Heymans (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Looking at her results during the past few weeks, Samantha Oosthuizen (W.I.N/Karsten Cycles) can be considered the favourite to win the MTN 50-Miler on Sunday, November 8 in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal. If she does win, it will be the second time in two years.

Judging by Oosthuizen's performances during the past six weeks, she is the in-form women's rider in South African mountain biking at the moment. She won the Silver Star Casino Race, the 60km Race of the Ride Crater Cruise, Hill2Hill, MTN Asishove and the Telkom Satellite Race. She also finished second in the MTN Clarens Race, as well as in the 105km Race of the Ride Crater Cruise.

Her turn-about in mountain biking is impressive. During the first eight months of this year, Oosthuizen managed to win a few races but more often she had to settle for lesser placings.

Mannie Heymans (Garmin adidas) is the reason why Oosthuizen is at the moment almost a fixture on mountain bike podiums across South Africa.

"It was all Mannie's fault. Mannie and I were involved in an argument about the quality of women's racing in South Africa. Mannie does not have a high opinion about the way women race. According to him, women's cycling is more or less a waste of time," said Oosthuizen.

Upset by her Heymans' opinion, Oosthuizen was motivated. "In retrospect, the argument between Mannie and me was perhaps the best thing that could have happened to my cycling career. At the moment I am super-motivated to prove Mannie wrong."

When asked about her memories of her victory in the MTN 50-Miler, Oosthuizen said, "Mud, mud, mud. It made cycling extremely difficult. The mud got into your gears and into every other moving part of the bike. But I do not want to sound as if I am complaining. I actually enjoyed every minute of it - especially the constant climbing.

Oosthuizen makes no secret about her intention to win again on Sunday. "I will try to make the racing hard whenever there is a chance. That is a certain way of putting your rivals under pressure."

Ischen Stopforth (Marsillio Projects) who clinched the MTN Series overall by winning the Clarence Race, won't be riding. Neither will Yolandé de Villiers (Toyota-Cyclelab), who is currently second overall in the series. De Villiers decided to take a break to enable her to start preparing for next year's Cape Epic.

This year De Villiers earned a reputation of "trap, val en breek" while racing in the MTN events. That was because she took more tumbles that she would have liked. And if she did not fall, she had to battle to fix the mechanical failures of her bike at crucial moments. "It won't happen again next year. I think I have had enough bad luck to see me through for a few years."

It seems Oosthuizen's main rivals will in all possibility be Raats, and Amy Jane Mundy and Carla Rowley.

Racers will find an improved route this year with new singletrack sections replacing some less interesting parts. The forecast is for cloudy, but no rain.

Standings for the both the men's and women's categories are below.

Results

Women's standings with one event remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth 18660 pts 2 Samantha Oosthuizen 16096 3 Yolandi Du Toit 15426 4 Yolande De Villiers 12000 5 Petruschka Constancon 9061 6 Beatrice Hogan 9032 7 Christine J Van Rensburg 8726 8 Heletje Van Staden 8224 9 Genee Steyn 8063 10 Cindy Rebello 7753 11 Lize Theron 6530 12 Adele Drake 4915 13 Nicole Murphy 4569 14 Yolande Speedy 4000 15 Jozanne Louw 3607 16 Grant Van Der Walt 3446 17 Candice Arthur 3358 18 Chrissie Viljoen 3188 19 Kelly Mccallum 3163 20 Amoryn Saayman 3098 21 Su Don-Wauchope 3094 22 Marissa Van Der Merwe 2951 23 Mandy Nel 2729 24 Woudie Saaiman 2628 25 Michelle Harris 2572 26 Robyn Adendorff 2547 27 Sarah Van Heerden 2513 28 Erika Meeding 2381 29 Elshe Naude 2266 30 August Zerwick 2205 31 Victoria Myburg 2192 32 Glynis Pretorius 2007 33 Dagmar Muhlbauer 2000 34 Colleen Jacobs 1916 35 Elsabe Jacobs 1832 36 Steffie Arlow 1801 37 Sarah Wielopolska 1783 38 Karyn Southgate 1774 39 Elsie Bezuidenhout 1748 40 Marlien de Bont 1659 41 Monica Botha 1587 42 Mina Radoycheva 1552 43 Marlien De Bont 1540 44 Joanne VD Westhuizen 1486 45 Karien van Jaarsveld 1484 46 Charmaine Werdmuller 1478 47 Nat Barbosa 1443 48 Lizelle Smit 1414 49 Nolene Saunders 1408 50 Elriiz Swart 1395 51 Elouise Metherell 1323 52 Mylene Loumeau 1300 53 Hester Vermeulen 1262 54 Alison Lingard 1235 55 Lisa Blatch 1198 56 INGRID CHANTLER 1160 57 Colette Coetzee 1040 58 Daleen van Staden 989 59 Nicola Meltzer 981 60 Rafael Rincon 880 61 Estelle Van Schalkwyk 817 62 Kelly Pennington 793 63 Kelly Marnewick 778 64 Shayle Bester 743 65 Elizabeth Delport 678 66 Elinda Human 678 67 Leandra Blann 676 68 Candice Talbot 657 69 Aimee Serreirinha 493 70 Michelle Muller 425 71 Mari Naude 408 72 Sarie Van Wyk 400 73 Philda De Jager 375 74 Merle Walker 357 75 Sally Mawson 350 76 Vanessa Record 325 77 Monica Brown 311 78 Ashleigh De Lima 304 79 Renske Nysschen 291 80 Colleen Cawood 289 81 Bev Corser 275 82 Nicole Hafkamp 270 83 Liz Blumenthal 250 84 Greta Strydom 250 85 Thursia Hardenberg 250 86 Louise van Niekerk 250