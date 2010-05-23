On the start line in California

Image 1 of 24 Thumbs up from cycling fan and rider Patrick Dempsey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 The RadioShack bus attracted a huge crowd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 Veteran Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) talks on stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 The peloton awaits the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 Rory Sutherland (United HC) gets questioned before the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 24 A BMC trio (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 24 Hincapie gets lots of questions from the media (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 24 The start was the last chance for an autograph (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 24 Levi Leiheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 24 A last chance to talk tactics (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 24 Quick Step are serious today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 24 George Hincapie (BMC) signs an autograph (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 Hincapie shows the stars and stripes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 The crowds await the riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Oscar Pujol of the Cervelo TestTeam (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 Garmin-Transitions need some extra width for their bus (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 A lucky rider gets a pre-race massage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Liquigas-Doimo talk tactics (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 Manuel Quinziato (Liquigas-Doimo) was all smiles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Jelly Belly riders are popular with kids (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 BMC: it says it on the bus (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 BMC get ready to race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 Hincapie attracts a crowd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 No smiles from Quick Step at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

After seven hard days of racing, the Amgen Tour of California began its final stage on Sunday. However instead of a deserved procession or flat criterium stage, the riders were faced with a testing course containing Mulholland Highway climb, which takes the peloton up 1,000 feet.

The course starts in The Oaks shopping mall and was full of fans waiting to see the stars come off the team buses one last time.

With just a handful of seconds separating the main challengers there was still everything to play for. Check out these images from the start line.