On the start line at the Tour of Flanders

Francaise de Jeux's Lapierres lined-up before the start
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) has been in sparkling form recently
Quick Step caps tell the story: Fans wait for the arrival of Tom Boonen and Stijn Devolder
Hincapie fans parked out by the BMC bus in the hope of catching a glimpse of their hero
The sound of helicopters overhead adds to the atmosphere in Bruges on the day of Flanders
BMC's bikes await their pilots
Francaise de Jeux supremo Marc Madiot
Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne winner Bobbie Traksel double checks his tyre pressure before the race.
Garmin-Transitions were one of the last teams to arrive on Sunday morning
Lars Boom flashes past on his way to the start
1997 Paris-Roubaix winner Frederic Guedson
Portugese Champion Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)
The Euskaltel-Euskadi riders didn't look overly impressed with the damp conditions
First cobbles of the day - to the sign-on
The view that greets the riders as they head to the start of the Tour of Flanders in Bruges
Yohann Gene checks his computer as he makes his way to the start
Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Sky)
Sebastian Lang, another one of Philippe Gilbert's lieutenants
Manuel Quinziato is part of what has been a strong Liquigas Classics squad
Philippe Gilbert salutes the crowds as he debuts his custom Classics bike
HTC-Columbia's Matt Goss
Jurgen Roelandts and Adam Blythe will play a key role in Philippe Gilbert's chances of success at Flanders
Cervelo's Dominique Rollin, rolls to the sign-on
Not giving anything away: Shutters were down on the Omega Pharma-Lotto bus this morning
Milram manager Gerry van Gerwen was at the start
A Milram soigneur loads bidons into the riders' bikes. Odds-on many will be dislodged on the teeth-rattling pave.
Thor Hushovd's spare Cervelo S3
Sky director sportif Scott Sunderland
Juan Antonio Flecha will be hoping he doesn't need his spare bike, but it was front and centre on the Sky team car
Baden Cooke's bike sits atop the team Saxo Bank team car
Fabian Cancellara's Specialized gets a last minute tune-up
Jim Ochowicz was in town to see whether George Hincapie can get that elusive Classics win
As usual, the Quick Step bus drew the most spectators inside and outside the teams' enclosure
The Astana bus rolls in
Apparently giraffes inhabit Belgium too: A mascot in the Milram team bus
The riders make their way from their team buses down a cobbled street to Bruges' great market place, where the race starts
Sebastian Turgot was obviously taking the opportunity to do some testing for Paris-Roubaix at Flanders
It's best not to brake on the cobbles, but Sebastian Turgot will have the option today
William Bonnet's Colnago CX1
Cyclingnews blogger Liz Hatch wasn't racing in the women's Flanders and was at the start of the men's race in Bruges
The organised chaos of the team enclosure at the start of Flanders
George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) is popular with Flandrians
Grey skies hung over the start of the 2010 Tour of Flanders on Sunday morning, but that didn't stop thousands of eager spectators from flocking to Bruges, Belgium for the departure of the country's premiere spring Classic.
Cyclingnews was on hand and captured these images of the scene.
The cool, wet conditions kept the riders tucked away in their team buses until minutes before the official start, although Lance Armstrong's RadioShack squad broke with the convention to register before many of the other teams had even arrived at the team enclosure. Armstrong himself the first to sign-on for the day.
Luckily for the riders, the rain ceased as the bulk of the riders began the 400 metre journey along the Steenstraat to the startline in Bruges' Grote Markt (Great Market). The hardy fans lining every inch of the street - a crescendo of noise following the big names as they made their way through the unique corridor.