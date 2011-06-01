Official Tour de France Guide 2011 on sale 3 June

Official Tour de France Guide 2011

Those of you disappointed that the Giro d’Italia drew to a close last weekend may be consoled by the fact that the build-up to the 2011 Tour de France has now begun.

And there’s surely no better way to prepare for the biggest event in professional cycling than to grab a copy of the official guide, on sale 3 June and available for pre-order here.

The 228-page Official Tour de France Guide 2011 (available in the UK) includes exclusive interviews with the key players, official maps, stage profiles and dramatic book extracts from riders of the past. Priced £9.99, you’ll also get a DVD of highlights from last year’s race. To buy a copy of the guide, click here.