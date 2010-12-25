Now online: The 2010 Cyclingnews reader poll

Image 1 of 3 Enter your selections in the 2010 Cyclingnews reader poll for your chance to win a 2010 Felt F1 SL race bike used by David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) this season. (Image credit: Garmin-Transitions) Image 2 of 3 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) on stage for Giro d'Italia team presentations. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) ascends the Kapelmuur in the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It's that time of year again...the 2010 Cyclingnews reader poll is now online.

Each year, we give you the chance to select the riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos that have really stood out from the pack in the last 12 months. To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

As an incentive, we're giving away a remarkable prize to one lucky reader - a 2010 Felt F1 SL race bike used by David Millar* (Garmin-Transitions) this season - featuring a 58cm Felt F1 SL frame/fork, Shimano Dura Ace 7970 Di2 group (mechs, shifters, cranks, brakes, chain, cassette, bottom bracket, Di2 battery and charger), Garmin Edge 500, Mavic Cosmic Carbone SLR wheels, Vittoria tires, Fizik Arione saddle, Fizik bar tape plus 3T bar, stem and seatpost components. Pedals are not included.

David Millar's Felt F1 SL bike is provided courtesy of the official online store of Team Garmin-Transitions, where team race equipment such as bikes, components, and wheelsets, along with other unique and exclusive team apparel, are available for purchase. Visit the site or email sales@slipstreamsports.com for more information.

Entries for the 2010 Cyclingnews reader poll will close at midnight, December 31, 2010. Enter today!

*The bike will be shipped without any structural issues to the frame, and will be fully rideable, but cannot be customized to suit the winner. Slipstream Sports must have a signed and returned used equipment liability waiver from the contest winner prior to shipping the bike.